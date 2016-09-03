WOMAN WANTED DEAD FOR E550 FOOD GRANT



NHLANGANO – The effects of the drought which have brought about a serious hunger situation in the country have resulted in some people literally wanting to kill just to get a meal.



As it is, a woman is wanted dead after she blew the whistle on non deserving people benefitting under the E550 food aid grant.

Infact, police had to be called after some residents threatened to kill Nester Mamba, following an argument over the E550 food aid pioneered by the Baphalali Swaziland Red Cross Society.



Information obtained is that an order was issued by certain residents that Mamba be ‘eliminated’ due to her loud mouth.

Mamba is said to have strongly questioned how certain people were benefitting from the food aid, yet starving widows and other orphaned and vulnerable children were left out.



The incident happened at Ebufaneni Royal Kraal after seven relatives from a single homestead were placed as beneficiaries, yet the regulations of the food aid stipulate that it’s E550 per homestead, depending on circumstances.

Mamba is the one who became vocal about all this and was told to keep quiet or else she will be killed.



She was unhappy with the food distribution and blasted the local bucopho for having failed to assist a widow at her home and four other orphans.

The names of the men alleged to have threatened Mamba will not be revealed as they have not been charged.



In an interview, Mamba confirmed that she had been threatened with death after she criticised the local men in the manner they distributed the E550 relief monies.