MARKET STALL TURNED INTO ‘MATERNITY WARD



LOGOBA – A market place at Logoba has been labelled a maternity ward following the delivery of two babies by two mothers inside one stall there.



The row of market stalls is situated on both sides of a main gravel road next to the Logoba Shopping Complex.

It is owned by a Mabuza family which then rents it out to interested vendors for E150 per month.



On Monday, Nkosingiphile Dlamini (30) went into premature labour and delivered a bouncing baby girl in one market stall.

“My estimated date of delivery was September 5, 2016 so I was shocked when I went into labour while on my way home from the nearby shops,” she said.



Dlamini, a fourth time mother, said she lives alone in a church structure because she has nowhere to stay after her husband and father of her first three children chucked her out of their matrimonial home in Lavumisa.

She had to be aided by vendors to bring the baby who weighed a normal 2.7kg on earth.



Witnesses told the Swazi News that when Dlamini started experiencing labour pains, she learned on one of the vendors while she assigned another vendor to fetch layette from her house.

A vendor identified as laTsabedze said, “She called out for me and when I got there I found that she had already prepared some card board boxes for a makeshift mat.”



It was said that when the other vendor she had sent out to bring the baby clothes returned, the baby too was already arriving.



