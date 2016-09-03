HOW TIMES WON E520 000 DEFAMATION CASE

MBABANE – Judge Mumcy Dlamini says there was nothing defamatory about an article that was published in the Swazi News about a police sergeant who sued for over E500 000 for defamation.



Sergeant Luke Shiba who was based at Matsapha Police Station, demanded compensation of E520 000 after the Swazi News, on January 29, 2011, published a story that was titled ‘Trigger happy cop’s boss transferred’. This was after one of his subordinates shot one Sibusiso Mavundla at a shebeen in Mbikwakhe on November 27, 2010 at around 2am.



The sergeant said he was shocked to read the article that was written by Swazi News senior reporter Bonisile Makhubu and published on page 12. Sergeant Shiba said the article was not of public consumption.



In her analysis of Shiba’s submissions, Judge Mumcy Dlamini made the following observations: With regards the caption ‘A trigger happy cop’s boss…’, Shiba denied that he was in charge and sought to dispute its veracity.



The judge said Shiba was not required by law to do so. She said the sergeant was to establish that the article was defamatory of his character.

Initially he denied that he was in charge on the day but in his own evidence-in- chief, he mentioned that he was the deputy station commander who was in charge of the station when the incident occurred. Judge Dlamini said there was no basis for attacking the article in this regard.



Shiba’s second gripe was that it was only the Director of Public Prosecutions who had the right to determine whether the officer who shot at the civilian was a ‘trigger happy cop…’ and not the Swazi News.

“Firstly, I must point out as I have so demonstrated above herein that the plaintiff’s onus is to establish that the article is defamatory of him and not a third party. The person whose reputation is said to be injured by the words must relate to the plaintiff and no other.