EXCHANGE OF OLD COINS AT POST OFFICES EXTENDED TO DEC 31

MBABANE – Following the hullaballoo over the scrapping of old coins, members of the public will be relieved to know that SPTC has agreed to keep exchanging the coins for new ones until the end of the year.



SPTC stands for the Swaziland Post and Telecommunications Corporation.

Wednesday was supposed to be the last day for the corporation to allow people to exchange the coins in post offices. Both SPTC and the Central Bank of Swaziland (CBS) have entered into a new agreement, effectively extending the deadline to December 31, 2016.



This was confirmed by the bank’s Head – Strategy and Communications Zithulele Gina.

“We have that agreement and it will allow people to exchange the coins until December 31, 2016. As a bank, that is the least we can do in the interest of the public. We hope this will ease the pressure and purported inconvenience for the public because SPTC has post offices across the four regions of the country.



“People will not have to travel all the way to the Central Bank to exchange the coins,” he said.

Gina, however, made it clear that the bank would not be extending the deadline for the scrapping of the old coins from circulation.

He said the bank sympathised with members of the public who had been inconvenienced but there shall be no further extension.



“As a bank, we sympathise with some sectors of society that feel they are being inconvenienced by the scrapping of the old coins. But the truth of the matter is that we started announcing these changes a long time ago, at the beginning of the year. We announced that the deadline would be July 31, 2016. After receiving concerns, we shifted the deadline to August 31, 2016. Unfortunately, we cannot extend the deadline any further,” he said.

Gina said if the bank can keep extending the deadline, the old coins would never be permanently removed from circulation yet the bank’s intention is to remove them totally.

He said public transport operators and businesspeople, who reject the old coins, were doing the right thing because they (old coins) were no longer in circulation in Swaziland.

The CBS has stopped the use of coins made before 2015 and this was with effect from yesterday.

The coins in question are the 10c, 20c, 50c, E1, E2, and E5. The old 5c coin has not been affected by the changes.