7 YEARS, NO FINE FOR GIRL CHILD MOLESTER

NHLANGANO – A babysitter has been sentenced to seven years in prison, after admitting to molesting a girl child in her care.



The 30-year-old Phindile Nhleko of Masiphula area, outside Hluti, will spend the stipulated period behind bars since she was not given the opportunity to pay a fine. Nhleko pleaded guilty to the inappropriate touching of the minor, who is approximately 29 years her junior.



She was convicted yesterday of the indecent assault on a child, who was only 18 months old at the time the offence was committed.

Nhlangano Principal Magistrate Florence Msibi, who presided over the matter, described the abuse as heinous before handing down sentence.

She said a trust relationship between the maid and the child’s parents was broken as a result of the crime.



Nhleko’s dastardly act was uncovered when the child’s grandmother saw the young girl making sexual movements, and touching her genitals.

It later emerged that the abuse happened several times between the months of July and August.



The woman freely admitted to the inappropriate touching of the child, who she further instructed to emulate her acts for sexual pleasure.