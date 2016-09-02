PM: WE WILL LOOK INTO ‘LAMAGUSHEDE’

A BMW ‘gusheshe’ does the popular spin and drift in this file pic. However this pic is not directly linked to the article.

LOBAMBA – Citizens who sing national anthems of other countries during gatherings are in for a shock as the Public Order Bill might consider such acts.



This was revealed yesterday at Senate by the Prime Minister, Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini

“There is a need to look into the issue because it is not right to sing a national anthem of another country. Once we have looked into it, we will determine if there is a need to add it on the Bill,” he said.

Locally, activists are known to have a liking for struggle songs whenever they engage in protests.



Another interesting aspect which senators demanded clarity on was the issue of the spinning and drifting events where drivers of BMWs, which are widely referred to as ‘gusheshes’, create a fanfare by displaying different stunts while making crazy noise.

“The issue of lamagushede, we will look into it,” the PM said and threw the senators into stitches as he tried to pronounce the word.

Before it can be passed, the senators want the Bill to be clear on cases like funerals, soccer games and other gatherings.



“People now hijack funerals and turn them into rallies and this needs to be dealt with by this Bill,” said Senator Chief Fipha.

Another concern regarding the Bill was raised by Chief Kekela, who had the House in stitches when he recounted how he recently witnessed an incident where a corpse was being driven, but there were cars which were spinning next to it while some people were playing with weapons.



“The issue is that there were cops who were patrolling and when I enquired I was told that they were doing what the deceased used to love. I am sure that even at the funeral they did the same thing. I feel that this created fear to the mourners,” the chief said.

He also touched on the issue of churches, which he said also needed to be looked into it so that they could also be forced to get permission first.

This, he said, was because there was a need to determine if those who claim to be holding church services did not end up doing immoral things like dancing naked.

Regarding soccer, the senators decried that in the regions games were hosted at night, which made it difficult for chiefs to monitor.