NO SCHOOLS OPENING - HODS

MBABANE – School Heads of department (HODs) have threatened to prevent the opening of schools for the third term.



This transpired yesterday when about 100 of them marched to the Cabinet Offices to deliver yet another petition.

The central issue remains the same; they want government to remove them from the new pay scale of Grade D3 which is provided by Establishment Circular No 1 of 2016 and be pegged on Grade E1, as apparently recommended by LCC Consultancy.

During yesterday’s march, the teachers were carrying placards inscribed: ‘No E1, No schools opening nge 3rd term.’



Even though when General Secretary of the Swaziland National Association of Teachers (SNAT)Muzi Mhlanga delivered the petition to Principal Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Victor Nxumalo, did not mention this, it was prominent talk among the teachers.



“Tingafane tingavulwa singakat

foli lemali,” one teacher was overheard saying.

Schools are expected to open on September 12, 2016.

Other placards had messages such as ‘Phambili nga E1 phambili’, and ‘Phansi ngekweba imali yabo HOD phansi’.



The teachers said they received correspondence last week from Chairman of the Joint Negotiation Forum (JNF) Mbuso Dlamini, who informed them that he had received their concerns and was awaiting a mandate from government. The purpose of yesterday’s march was to demand the Cabinet mandate.

The march started from the Coronation Park up to Hospital Hill.



Notable was that even though the police quashed an almost similar march organised by the Trade Union Congress of Swaziland (TUCOSWA) on Wednesday, they (police) allowed the teachers to march peacefully yesterday.

However, the teachers did not use Gwamile Street, which was the bone of contention between workers and the police on Wednesday. They used the street that passes next to the Central Transport Organisation (CTO).

There was no confrontation or drama.