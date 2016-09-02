LEGALISING HORN TRADE COULD SAVE RHINOS - FOREIGN JOURNOS

MBABANE – With few days left before the debate on rhino horn trade, experienced international journalists are of the view that the trade of the rhino horns should be legalised in order to boost the Big Game Parks’ revenues in the country.



In a discussion during a media briefing at Mlilwane Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday, the journalists, who had worked as correspondents in many countries, said they have noted that many countries have saved the lives of rhinos through legalising the trade of the horn.



“There are many reasons why communities kill the big species of wild animals, like the rhinos, in the world. Some kill them because they are a threat in their lives, livestock as well as their crops in the fields. Trading the rhino horn could help Big Game Parks to generate income, some of which may be used to compensate the communities if they suffer a loss from the wild animals,” Professor Keith Somerville said.



The Senior Research Fellow, Institute of Commonwealth Studies in the University of London said in his experience as a BBC reporter, he observed that the trading of rhino horns has improved the lives of the communities that settled near the nature reserves in some countries. “If everyone benefitted from the income generated through the sale of rhino horn, they would guard against those who poach illegally,” he said. Somerville, who is originally from Britain mentioned that African countries were rich in the big species of wild animals, which was why many people from European countries come to the region to see the animals.



“Thousands of years ago we had never had the big species of animals like elephants, rhinos and buffalos in Britain. There are also no lions, leopards or hyenas to mention a few, which is why we travel to Africa to see these animals.”

He said in his first visit to the country he noted that the government and the monarch were supportive to the conservation of nature unlike in other countries where wild animals were only found in zoos. He said as they travelled to the different nature reserves, they noticed that it was possible to find the home of the wild animals, something which was not common in other countries.



The press briefing was organised by Big Game Parks with the intention of giving international and the local journalist an opportunity to get insight into nature conservation in Swaziland.

Before the media briefing, the international journalists had an opportunity to visit the game reserves in the country where they witnessed the wild animals.

The briefing was in readiness of the upcoming debate about the legalising of the rhino horn trade.