WISDOM ACADEMY PUPIL STONED TO DEATH

MBABANE – Tragedy befell the family of a Wisdom Academy pupil, who was busted in the act, and stoned to death by an angry mob while trying to steal items inside a community shop.



The incident happened in the wee hours of yesterday morning at Sitibeni morning, when Zwakele Hlatshwayo, a school prefect, who was due to write his Form III examinations, was found inside the shop.

It is still a mystery how Hlatshwayo, who has been described as a well behaved child, was found committing such a crime.



Menzi Maphanga, who is the shop owner, said the alarm was raised as there were residents residing by the shop. Maphanga said community policeman called him at around midnight alerting him that there was suspected burglary in his shop. He said they responded promptly and went to check at the shop as they also live nearby. “I was leading the mob and found the boy inside the shop. It was dark and we feared for our dear lives and called that he should come out and explain himself.”

Maphanga said they were very angry as a spate of burglaries had been ongoing in their shops, situated around the area, in a short space of time. He said they operated grocery shops and a butchery.



“At least three burglaries have occurred in the shops we run in this area, all in the same manner,” Maphanga said. He said they were eager to catch the suspect and were not in a compromising mood because they had made so much loss in a short space.

Police Deputy Information and Communications Officer Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati confirmed the matter. She said an axe, tow bar and a cutting saw were found at the scene of crime. She said the suspect’s relatives have confirmed that they knew the items. Vilakati said police were investigating a case of murder and break-in.



Zwakele’s mother, Dudu Mabuza, said she was still at loss for words because her son was very honest and respectable. She said even the community was distraught of the loss because they had known him to be a very good person.

Mabuza said they were Jehovah’s Witnesses and his son was very active and participated in Bible studies. She said she had a sleepless night and woke up at midnight to check on Zwakele the day he was going to be murdered, something she had not done before. Mabuza said she eventually woke up to check her son who slept in his grandfather’s bedroom but he was nowhere to be found.



“He had never left the house during late hours, which disturbed me a lot when I did not find him and in the morning I was met with the sad news of his demise,” she sobbed.

Corroborating her child’s honesty, Mabuza said the family relied on him because of his being responsible and he would even go on his grandfather’s behalf to receive elderly grants and come back with the money intact.

“My father did not trust even me but trusted the boy because of the way he conducted himself,” said Mabuza.