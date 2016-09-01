E7.5M CBS FRAUD: SYSTEMS ANALYST RESIGNS

MBABANE – One of the Central Bank of Swaziland (CBS) employees, who were arrested in connection with the alleged E7.5 million fraud in the bank, has resigned.



Jabulani Ronny Dlamini, who was the bank’s Systems Analyst, was on suspension and he tendered his letter of resignation to the management of the bank on August 25, 2016.

Dlamini resigned at a time when disciplinary proceedings against him were ongoing.



His resignation has resulted in the bank abandoning the disciplinary proceedings against him.

In a letter dated August 30, 2016, the bank confirmed receipt of Dlamini’s letter of resignation.

“We confirm that your resignation was received during the cause of the disciplinary proceedings that had been initiated by the bank against you.



“For all intents and purposes therefore, your resignation is intended to avoid the disciplinary enquiry and its consequences,” reads part of the response from the bank. It is alleged that in defrauding the bank, Dlamini and the other implicated employees of the bank were allegedly working jointly with Czech fugitive Rodovan Krejcir. They are facing a total of 16 counts of fraud.



Some of those arrested were Sipho Anthony Mkhabela of Luyengo (currently on suspension), and Nompumelelo Thabile Ginindza, who was dismissed from work after a disciplinary hearing.

The three were arrested by a joint team consisting of members of the Royal Swaziland Police and officers from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).



Meanwhile, charges against Krejcir piled up when he was charged alongside three other people for alleged involvement in a money-laundering scheme that defrauded the CBS of almost R7.6 million.

This was after an investigation started in 2013 by the SAPS peaked when prominent Gauteng businessmen Nico Oosthuizen, Mahendren Munsamy and a third man, Keith Bain, handed themselves over to the police.

Krejcir now faces charges for alleged involvement in a money-laundering scheme.



The trio appeared alongside Krejcir in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

An affidavit submitted to the court by lead investigator Colonel Cohen Oock, said the group and the employees at the CBS issued fraudulent international transactions to Absa and the South African Reserve Bank (SARB). “The money was then laundered through various entities and persons, and unlawfully and intentionally appropriated,” Oock said.