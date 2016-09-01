HAWANE DAM ABOUT TO DRY UP COMPLETELY

MBABANE – Hawane Dam will completely dry out this September if there are no rains received.



According to the Swaziland Water Services Corporation (SWSC) Managing Director (MD), Peter Bhembe, water at the dam would completely dry out in the middle of September should rainfall not be received in the next few weeks. “Water levels will decrease drastically if there is no rainfall and temperatures continue to rise,” said Bhembe. However, the MD highlighted that there were a lot of efforts that the company had made in order to supplement Hawane Dam so that it could sustain Mbabane and surrounding areas for a prolonged period.



“We have tried to increase the supply from the Mbabane River, which we think should slow down the demand so that we decrease the volume of water extracted from Hawane Dam,” said Bhembe. He said their supplementary efforts to relieve Hawane Dam were aimed at assisting the company complete its water sourcing project at Luphohlo Dam, while they were still able to source some water form Hawane Dam.

“Supplementing the supply from other sources are our efforts to try and ensure that water at Hawane Dam lasts longer. “I do not think on September 30, 2016 we will still have any water left at Hawane Dam if there is no rainfall. You should also remember that it is not entirely true that only five per cent of water is left at Hawane, it is far less than five per cent, the five per cent also incorporates mud in the dam,” said Bhembe. The MD said finding the exact percentage of water left in any dam was a complex exercise.



Meanwhile, the Swaziland National Meteorological Services Department says there is no rainfall expected in any part of the country in the next two weeks. This was the observation of Weather expert Dumisani Sithole, who said the skies were observed to be clear, which meant that there would be no rainfall any time soon. “There must be clouds from the skies which is a major indicator that rainfall should be expected,” said Sithole. He said only the scorching sun was observed on the clear sky with extreme weather temperatures.



Unfortunately, the weather expert said he could not relay any information pertaining weather forecast for the whole month. Sithole said experts responsible for observing the monthly weather forecast were out of the office and would have to conduct an analysis and would then release the results to the media.