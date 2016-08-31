MAN STABBED TO DEATH IN BAR BRAWL

MANZINI – A man (21), who decided to quickly grab a beer at a bar, was stabbed several times in his back and died after a fight with a patron.



Linda Magagula is said to have been with his friends when they decided to park at Croydon Bar, situated at Dvokolwako, as he wanted to buy beer.

When he got inside the bar, he was allegedly involved in a fight with one Sabelo Mshweshwe Magagula (23) after he accused him of assaulting him with a beer bottle on the mouth.



The two are alleged to have had a fight which later escalated. It is then that the suspect chased after Linda, while carrying a knife around the bar and when he eventually got to him, he allegedly stabbed him several times in his back.

Eyewitnesses said the victim attempted to run away, but the suspect allegedly followed him. “His friends were seated in the car outside the bar parking lot waiting for him when they saw him coming out of the main door, with blood oozing from his mouth. He was not walking properly and was bleeding profusely. They all rushed to the main door and tried to hold him, when he fell to the ground and became unconscious as he had multiple stab wounds,” a well- placed source, who is also a patron at the popular bar, said.



Police were called and Linda was rushed to Dvokolwako Health Centre where he was confirmed dead upon arrival. Acting Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati confirmed that two men got into a fight and one of them was stabbed.

Vilakati said the suspect had been arrested by the Mliba police under the Criminal Investigations Department (CID). Information gathered is that Sabelo was handed over by his father and attorney on Sunday to the police. After questioning, he was charged with a murder offence. Yesterday, the suspect appeared before Senior Magistrate Nonhlanhla Dlamini for a remand hearing. He was remanded in custody until September 7, 2016, pending his committal to the High Court.



Meanwhile, another man was arrested by the police, this weekend, after he allegedly killed another by assaulting him several times on the head with kicks and further banged his head on the ground.

Mlandvo Zubuko (31) of Nyakeni yesterday appeared before Magistrate Mthokozisi Dlamini after he was arrested and charged with murder on Saturday.