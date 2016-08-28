NOTHING WILL STOP PASTOR JOY

EZULWINI – Pastor Joy Dlamini is going ahead with building a huge and modern house in Nyonyane, Ezulwini, despite the fact that the Ludzidzini Royal Committee ordered construction work, on disputed land she was allocated, to stop. Pastor Joy is the estranged wife of Prime Minister Sibusiso Dlamini.



She is employed as Director of the Swaziland National Library Services. In December last year, the Ludzidzini Royal Committee ruled that construction of houses on a vast territory of land be stopped, pending finalisation of an appeal by a Dlamini family of Ezulwini, which claimed ownership of the land.



The Dlaminis (not related to the PM’s wife) want all the people who were given portions of land by the Ezulwini Royal Kraal on this disputed territory to vacate the place. The Ludzidzini Royal Committee advises Her Majesty Indlovukazi on customary issues and any other matters referred to it from time to time.

However, Timothy Velabo Mtetwa, acting Chairman of the Committee, was taken to court by the Ezulwini Royal Kraal for stopping the project. Lawyers representing Mtetwa and Ezulwini Royal Kraal inspected the disputed land, as per an agreement reached at the High Court.



The matter is still pending in court. However, the Times SUNDAY found builders busy at Pastor Joy’s compound a week ago. They were unco-operative when the home under construction was photographed.

Pastor Joy, Prince Lonkhokhela and others were given pieces of land on the land the descendants of King Mbandzeni claim to be theirs.



Prince Lonkhokhela, Chief Executive Officer of the Swaziland National Provident Fund (SNPF) and other families took heed of the royal committee’s ruling. However, Pastor Joy said no one told her to stop utilising the land she was allocated by the Ezulwini royal kraal.



As a result, she is building a big house, possibly a three-bedroom structure, plus another one, which is smaller than the main house.

The premier’s wife is also building a thatched lapa, which will possibly serve as a braai area.



