‘SKYSCRAPERS SHOULD BLOCK MOUNTAINS’

EU Ambassador to Swaziland, Nicola Bellomo with His Majesty the King at the World Vision stand.

MANZINI – His Majesty the King says the First World by 2022 dream is attainable if Swazis work together and focus on the goal.



The King said by 2022, the country would have many high-rise buildings, advanced infrastructure and fast paced development.

He said he had witnessed the above in developed countries.



“For the country to attain First World status I should not be able to see the mountains that surround Manzini. Instead, I should be blocked by skyscraper buildings from seeing the end of the Manzini city from where I am standing,” he said.

His Majesty said this during the official opening of the 48th edition of the Swaziland International Trade Fair (SITF), themed: ‘Development Unusual: SITF paves way for SADC industrialisation and infrastructure development for regional prosperity’.

The event was attended by Her Majesty the Indlovukazi and the King’s special guest, Sindiso Ndema Ngwenya, the fifth Secretary General of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) since it was transformed from the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) in 1994.



The event was initially hosted in the Mavuso Trade Centre stadium where about 10 000 people crammed the grounds, before the King visited the pavilions with his guest, to view some of innovative products showcased by various companies.

The King said he was impressed that small business enterprises were taking over the economy.

He noted this in the pavilions where most of the businesses exhibiting their wares came from the SME sector.



“It is encouraging to note that a mere agricultural show launched at the nation’s independence, the Swaziland International Trade Fair, has continued to play an increasing role in the promotion of business and trade in the country.”

He said Swaziland’s economy, though small in size, has strong trade linkages with the world through its regional and multilateral trade agreements.

The King said the agreements remained the anchor of the country’s trade relations with the rest of the world.



“Over the years, the Swaziland International Trade Fair has increasingly recorded high numbers of exhibitors, with 253 participating this year, representing an increase of 18 per cent from last year.”

He said it was pleasing that the exhibitions covered all sectors of the economy such as agriculture, manufacturing, retail, construction, heavy plant and tourism.