E3 000 COFFIN FOR DR HYND

MANZINI –The funeral of Dr Samuel Hynd held at the Nazarene heroes’ graveyard yesterday afternoon was very simple.



While most of the prominent people are buried in glittering caskets valued at E70 000 or more, Dr Hynd chose to be buried in a simple coffin that can be afforded by members of the lower income group.

His coffin, according to relatives and friends, cost around E3 000.



It was said he led a simple life when he was alive but that did not mean he did not have money.

His body was taken to the cemetery by a Toyota Quantum while a hearse from Dups Funeral Home travelled from behind.

More than 1 000 people attended the memorial service, which started at 10am and continued until 3:30pm.



After that, mourners, led by drum majorettes and boys brigades, led a march to the cemetery where Hynd was laid to rest at 4:45pm.

About 700 people went to the graveyard to pay their last respects to the legendary doctor who established clinics, schools and improved the Raleigh Fitkin Memorial (RFM) hospital to be one of the best public hospitals in the country.

It was not clear if it was coincidence that a helicopter flew above the cemetery a few minutes before Hynd’s coffin was lowered to the ground.



His Majesty the King was represented by Bishop Samson Hlatshwako, President of the League of Swaziland Churches while Bishop Stephen Masilela, the President of the Swaziland Conference of Churches, represented Prime Minister Sibusiso Dlamini.



Former army Commander Mangomeni Ndzimandze and Lomagugu Magagula, the sister of Prime Minister Sibusiso Dlamini, did not miss the funeral.



People who were treated by the fallen doctor and pastors from the Nazarene church where Hynd fellowshipped as a member and pastor, were also in attendance.

The Swazi Gospel Singers, led by Mathokoza Mtetwa and Noah Nkambule, former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, rendered music alongside Mandla Zikalala’s Voice of Praise.



Ben Mshamndane Nsibandze, who was with Hynd in the Cabinet of ministers under Prince Mabandla in the 1980s, delivered a speech on behalf of the people of Lwandle in Manzini, where the deceased doctor was a resident.

Emmanuel Ndlangamandla, Executive Director of the Coordinating Assembly of Non-Governmental Organisations (CANGO), thanked Hynd for helping in setting up CANGO.