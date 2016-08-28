VISION 2022 COMES ALIVE

MANZINI – For the neither cheap nor expensive price of E180, you can also own one of the sarongs (emahiya) branded with a logo depicting Vision 2022.



This vision is now synonymous with His Majesty the King’s wish to see Swaziland becoming a First World country in the next six years.

The normal price for such fabrics, worn by both men and women for traditional and formal events or just to feel cool during warm Summer days, is about E70.

However, the price for the Vision 2022 lihiya has been set at E180.



The indigenous wear Swazi business behind this initiative says this is because the fabric is made from 100 per cent cotton and was designed to market the King’s vision for the country.

The businessman declined to be identified, saying this would only take away the focus from the product in question. “Also, a percentage of the price will go towards supporting various cultural events,” he promised.

“When people wear this lihiya, they must remember to maintain culture in the year 2022 and beyond. In all events, the 2022 lihiya must be worn to sensitise people about His Majesty’s vision for a First World Swaziland.

So popular is the new sarong, known in other countries as a kanga, that Channel Swazi Television news presenters have already been spotted donning it. One of these is new recruit Sonto Malinga.