6 PUPILS ARRESTED FOR 11-YR- OLD’S GANG-RAPE

EKUKHULUMENI – Six primary school boys are behind bars for allegedly gang-raping an 11-year-old pupil of Madvudvula Primary School on numerous occasions, something which has sent shockwaves in the community.



The girl was allegedly raped on a number of occasions at her parental homestead when her mother was away attending to night prayers or funeral vigils.

She would at times be called to step out into the night and repeatedly raped by the boys, some estimated to be as old as 18 years of age.



To keep the girl from saying a word to anyone about the alleged rape, the boys are said to have used fear as their weapon, threatening to stab her should she ever say a word.

At times, it is alleged, the child would be ordered to meet her tormenters at a secluded forest, past midnight, when her mother was asleep to be raped repeatedly by the boys as they took turns on her.

Shocking as it sounds, the boys are said to at times pair themselves and rotate the nights of horror on the child.



The minor rape survivor stays with her mother as her father is employed at a construction company in Ezulwini.

What sold them out was when her mother, coming from attending a vigil, noticed a number of footprints in the sandy yard at the homestead.

She is said to have questioned her daughter as to who were walking round the homestead.



That was when the child named the boys and on further interrogation she revealed how she had been used as the boys’ sex object.

The shocked mother took the child to hospital where upon examination, the nurses refused to attend to her without first having the matter reported to the police, accompanied by a report to that effect.

The mother is said to have then taken up the matter with the school as it is alleged that the child would at times go missing in class as exams were in progress.

The head teacher, Ncamile Mngoma, did not hesitate to call the police.



“That is how the child told us of how the boys would smear some oily black substance all over her body, the smell of which made her dizzy,” said one resident, who requested to remain anonymous in fear of being victimised.

Tension is high between the girl’s family and those of the boys. They are not in talking terms yet they were before.