WE’LL TAKE SADC TO ANOTHER LEVEL – HLANGUSEMPHI

LOZITHA – Swaziland will take part of the Southern Africans Development Community (SADC) to another level in 12 months.



The kingdom is set to record history by assuming chairmanship of the 15-member regional bloc that has been in existence for 36 years now.

Prince Hlangusemphi, the Minister of Economic Planning and Development, who is taking over as Chairman of the Council of Ministers for the next 12 months made this observation at the Lozitha Grand Hall yesterday during the official opening of the Council of Ministers meeting.



“Our co-operation and spirit of collectivity and our resolve to steer this region to greater prosperity could not be stronger, as we continue to carry the hopes and aspirations of our people, to make SADC a better place for all our citizens,” said the minister.

He said the kingdom would continue to focus on the priorities espoused by the Revised Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) (2015-2020).

The priorities include the industrialisation drive guided by the SADC Insdustrialisation Strategy and Road Map and Action Plan on Industrialisation; the roll out of infrastructure in support of industrialisation with emphasis on development of sustainable energy resources; and promoting investment in agriculture underpinned by the Regional Agricultural Policy (RAP) Investment Plan.



The minister could not leave out the issue of the capacity constraints; such as lack of financial and other resources to implement programmes, which continues to plague the region.

“It is for this reason that we need to find sustainable financing solutions for investments in the regional programmes and projects,” he said.



He said he had no doubt that the implementation of the foregoing interventions would significantly transform the lives of the citizens of SADC.

The prince further highlighted that Botswana had been so inspirational to Swaziland while it chaired SADC.



Paying tribute to the outgoing chairman, Kenneth Matambo who is Botswana’s Finance and Development Planning Minister, the prince said, “Botswana kept the thrust on our agenda very high to enable us to reach unprecedented milestones.”

He thanked the outgoing leadership for the exemplary manner in which they steered their meetings during the last year.