MAIDENS ENJOY BETTER RIDE BACK

BHAMUSAKHE – The thousands of maidens who attended this year’s annual Umhlanga Reed Dance yesterday rejoiced their safe journey from the two places of commissioning.



The two regiments that were commissioned to Bhamusakhe and Mpisi Farm to cut the reed shared the similar sentiment that they thanked God when they met at Mahlanya before proceeding to Ludzidzini Royal Residence.

They said the devil was the liar as they all arrived safely as per His Majesty’s wish when commissioning them last Thursday.

The maidens left their various camps led by the princesses who carried the reed before it was later loaded into the trucks.



They then marched the long distances before they boarded the buses that were provided for the event.

As they travelled on the road, the maidens seemed joyful as they sang different songs, including their newly-composed ones.

The princesses would from time to time set the high pace as the enjoyed running.



When they arrived at Mahlanya , the young maidens met with the elders before proceeding to Ludzidzini Royal Residence.

Their overseer Hlangabeza Mdluli commended the maidens for their continued effort since their first day of arrival for the royal duties.

“The maidens were highly disciplined from the places of commissioning until they returned with the reed that they were sent to cut. Even when they boarded the busses there was no confusion.”