GOGO: 2 MINORS RESCUED FROM CONDUCTOR’S HOUSE WAYWARD

MBABANE – The grandmother of the two teenage girls who were allegedly kidnapped and raped by a public transport conductor, described them as wayward and sexually active.



All she wants now is to give them up for adoption as she almost suffered a stroke after one of the girls disappeared from home on 10 separate occasions and was found at a boyfriend’s place.



Thandi Dludlu has appealed to the Correctional Services to admit the children to the Juvenile Centre because she has failed to control them.

Dludlu alleged that at some point, she approached the police and asked them to take the children into their custody but they declined, citing that they did not have authority to do so. Some of the areas she (one of the minors) has been found at by the police after her disappearing escapades, according to the grandmother, include Mayiwane, Ngwenya and Nkomazi.



While many people are sympathising with the girls aged 13 and 15, Dludlu insisted that they were not virgins when they left home last week and they were not driven out by poverty as they alleged.



“When they returned home after the arrest of the conductor, I confronted them about all the kidnapping and rape claims and the older one confessed that he was her boyfriend,” said Dludlu, who is a vegetable vendor at the Mbabane Market.



Giving a brief background about the two, Dludlu said the older granddaughter was abandoned by her parents at the age of six years.

“The young one was all along a good child but started behaving strangely after she began disappearing from home with her elder sister,” Dludlu stated.



