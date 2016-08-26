PARAMEDICS FEEL SIDELINED

MBABANE – Local paramedics are of the view that they are being sidelined from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.



Delegates from member States are already in the country for the 36th SADC Summit, which will see the handing over of the chairmanship to His Majesty King Mswati III.

Previously known as the Southern Africa Development Coordination Conference (SADCC), member States are Angola, Botswana, DRC, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.



The prestigious summit will bring together medical expertise to ensure the wellbeing of several delegates, including heads of State, in the country.

However, local paramedics are of the view that they are considered not fit to provide services at the summit.

Swaziland has about 260 registered paramedics and over 300 said to be interns. The paramedics have various qualifications obtained from neighbouring SA colleges.



Paramedics under EMS claim they are not aware of any of their colleagues who will be serving at the SADC Summit. They accused the Ministry of Health of not being confident in the local life-savers.

“If they are saying we are not fit to assist at the SADC Summit, why then do they trust us with the lives of Swazis?” asked some of the paramedics during interviews.



Dr Vusi Magagula, the Director in the Ministry of Health said paramedics from SA would assist at the SADC Summit, but there were also some locals.