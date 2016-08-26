MSUNDUZA ELDERS DEFEND SOLANI’S

MBABANE – Chairman of Msunduza Committee Dumisani Zwane Indvuna Yenkhundla Mefika Mavuso and Ward 11 Councillor Musa Mamba have defended Solani’s Shisanyama.



In a meeting yesterday, they divulged that residents of Msunduza knew that there would be noise from the club for two days at most each month when important guests were invited.

Zwane mentioned that they were surprised to learn that Msunduza residents had a problem with operations of the club.

He revealed that in 2014, some residents raised the same complaint during a committee meeting that they were affected by noise coming from the club. However, he highlighted that Solani’s management was called and they assured residents that they would rectify the situation.



“They disclosed that the noise would be reduced and it will happen that there is only elevated noise only once or twice a month in the event that there were special guests who had visited,” said Zwane.



In addition, the chairman pointed out that when residents raised complaints about the noise, the club had not yet been officially launched.

“It was then introduced as a development project of a child who had grown up in the area before residents at a committee meeting,” he said.

Zwane said residents were happy regarding the development initiative and a blessing was received from them.



He added that there were many drinking spots in the area and wondered why some residents targeted just Solani’s.

The chairman noted that if some residents suddenly had complaints about the club’s operations, those concerned should have reported to the committee.













