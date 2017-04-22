CHURCH DISCIPLINE

Let me start by declaring that I cannot recall the last time I was in church and I know a certain gentleman by the name of Absa Magagula should be pulling his hair, if he still has it unkempt, at reading this.

It’s not that I don’t believe in His existence; I do. He has done a lot for me and still continues to do so.



Now this short testament should cover me for the next couple of months, if not years. I should hasten to add that I do read a lot of religious material and by this, I don’t mean these irritating ‘if you don’t send this to at least five people in the next few minutes, you will not receive this or that and God will not shower you with his blessings.’ And for those who subscribe to these messages; believe that the devil is a liar.



Moving on. I have always shied away from commenting on faith based topics to avoid being blasphemous or offending some religion but Reverend Johannes Mazibuko’s Easter message to his congregants left with a number of questions.

It was a message more than a sermon, at least what was published in the newspaper.

Part of his message was reminding congregants that the Alliance Church was not a club and that those were not born again should leave the church.



The choice was to either accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Saviour or leave the church. Not much of a choice was it. He went on to state that he also did not have a problem if one was homosexual and it only became one if you remained that way. Hebek.

The same message was extended to drunkards and womanisers. Have you ever wondered why drunkards and womanisers are always put in the same basket - just a thought! The theme for the church was ‘Growing and Developing Healthy Churches.

The reverend said he did not want unborn again Christians as they caused diseased and dying churches.

Madness I thought, as I wondered where are people who had come to church searching for salvation supposed to go since they were now being threatened with being kicked out of the very institutions they had hoped to get help from.

To my understanding the church isn’t for the saved but for those looking to get saved and be born again.

And some men of the cloth share similar thoughts. Just so we are on the same page, when I say church, I don’t mean the multi-million structures, which I still don’t understand what purpose they serve.

With hundreds if not thousands of God’s children starving, you demand the last cent from your congregants to construct a structure that you would portray you appear as a superior being while surrounded by bodyguards with all the glitz and glamour. And you blame congregants for mistaking these structures for clubs.

I digress. As I read Rev. Mazibuko’s message again for the umpteenth while still trying to understand what he was going on about, I remembered one verse (Matthew 7:2): “For with what judgment you judge, you shall be judged: and with what measure you measure, it shall be measured to you again.”

I wondered why the Rev. would be quick to go against what the bible teaches. I read further and that is when I was introduced to the term; Church Discipline. And with that 1 Corinthians 5:7, where Paul commands, “Clean out the old leaven so that you may be a new lump, just as you are in fact unleavened.”

Leaven (yeast) is a type of sin. If you put a small amount of yeast in flour, it spreads throughout the entire lump (5:6). Paul is saying symbolically what he also (5:2, 13) states plainly, that the church needed to remove the sinning man so that the purity of the church would be restored and the sin would not spread any further.

And in Revelations 2 and 3, the Lord warns: “2 I know your deeds, your hard work and your perseverance.

I know that you cannot tolerate wicked people, that you have tested those who claim to be apostles but are not, and have found them false. 3 You have persevered and have endured hardships for my name, and have not grown weary.”

Reverend Mazibuko was acting according to teachings from the Good Book and I have to admit, it took me by surprise but I now know better.

I come from an informed position.

All he was doing was trying to remove the bad apples from the bunch. We’ve all heard the saying “one bad apple spoils the whole bunch,” and have probably seen instances where it does apply to people. Some call it peer pressure.

We have seen it in workplace, families, schools and so forth.



The same thing happens in a classroom with a teacher who does not enforce discipline. Soon the entire class is out of control thus government must seriously consider its stand on positive punishment. In Leviticus 19:2, God says “Speak to the entire assembly of Israel and say to them: ‘Be holy because I, the LORD your God, am holy.”

Thanks to the reverend I read so many verses that there is no way I will be going to church tomorrow.

And it is a result of this new information that I am left with the question of why most churches never speak about Church Discipline and do not practice this principle.



Could it because they are afraid of losing their membership, which would mean less money from tithes and offering?

Or could be it be that the church leaders themselves have their secrets, which if revealed would be forced to leave the church as well.

This speaks to the importance of why they have to exemplary to the congregants so that whatever decision they take, they would not be called to answer.



I don’t think there is any ambiguity in God’s word when He says; Be holy because I, the Lord your God, am Holy.” It is the church leader’s duty to keep the Lord’s house pure and to rid it from sinners.

I recall that Apostle Justice also at some point had a similar message for his congregation.

Perhaps when sending across such messages, they should mention that this is part of the scripture so it does not come with shock and surprise.