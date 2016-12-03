WHY THE GIRL-CHILD!

A couple of weeks back I read an article about a planned father-daughter dinner and where one would tickets for the event.



To be honest, I didn’t read to the end of the article as I turned the page while silently thinking if and when there will have a mother-son dinner if not a father-son dinner.



Since that article, I haven’t spared a moment thinking about the initiative and what made daughters more special than sons. In fact, I was more absorbed on why nobody cared about sons and I had the opportunity to raise this concern on Wednesday.



During our dairy session with the Gcwala Editor, Nondumiso Msibi, she mentioned that her main article (see page 2-3 Gcwala today) would be focusing on an initiative involving mother and daughters, which was similar to the father-daughter dinner.



As soon as she mentioned mothers, I cut her short saying I hope whatever she said next would be something to do with boys. Alas, she did not.

It was another initiative aimed at uplifting the girl-child. Seeing as I’m being honest about a few things today, I’m being honest when I say I was disappointed, not with her idea but about why everything had to revolve around the girl-child.



Seriously



I encouraged her to try and find people who would be interested in doing something with the boy-child so that they feel appreciated and wanted in society. Believing that I had given her something to seriously think about, I settled back to my work, waiting for a media briefing with the Minister of Health, National Emergency Response Council on HIV and AIDS (NERCHA) and UNAIDS Country Director that same afternoon.

The meeting was to give the media feedback on campaigns NERCHA had undertaken and was still to undertake as part of the World AIDS Campaign.



It was during this meeting that my concerns on why almost every initiative was focused on the girl-child were answered. My concerns turned to shock.



Instead, a number of questions flooded my mind as I listened to Sharon Neves, the NERCHA Shiselweni Regional Coordinator. According to her summary, Sharon shared that there were serious concerns surrounding the girl-child and the need to care for them.

A survey by NERCHA, focused in the Shiselweni region, revealed that in a period of about eight months a number of teenage girls fell pregnant at an early age.



Most of them were said to be between 14-16 years of age.

The exact number is 598. This is according to statistics sourced from the Hlatikhulu Government Hospital, where most teenage pregnancies were attended. Sharon further revealed that 60 of those girls tested positive to HIV.



It is based on such startling figures that reflected the level of vulnerability for the girl-child and of course the need to focus on their protection.

She went on to further reveal shocking statistics about the number of suicides and the reasons behind these. Also mentioned was that in cases of gender-based violence, the people on the receiving end were mostly girls and women.



Affected



She explained how around Gege there were 18 primary schools (3 000 pupils) and only four high schools, which together would be in a position to register only 1 000, leaving 2 000 pupils having no school to go to and the most affected would be the girl-child.

As Sharon shared the statistics especially on the pregnancy side, I wondered what then becomes of those who make these girls pregnant because surely they cannot be on their own.



The debate I was having with my mind was that it could also mean more interventions are needed to educate the boy-child.

The reasoning part of me argued that boys were actually in a better position as they do not face the challenges the girl-child faces and abuse she is subjected to.



While the girl-child is forced to drop out of school, the is boy rarely forced to. Often times, it is the pregnant girl-child that is subjected to all forms of degradation and scorn from the society, while the boy is accorded hero status for having impregnated her.

Some boys have the temerity to even deny the pregnancy, forcing the girl-child to raise the child on her own, while the boy continues with his own life. There are more examples that one could give and these are just but a few.



Among the questions that flooded my mind as I listened to Sharon was if this was just a snap survey, what would be the actual figures if the same survey was conducted in every region and at full-scale?



How many people face the same challenge in the Manzini region which is densely populated? What about Hhohho and Lubombo? Yesterday I ran into a good friend and cousin, Vusi Matsebula, National Coordinator of the Swaziland AIDS Support Organisation (SASO) and he told me about an organic farming project they started last year around Siphofaneni.



He wants ideas and how they could develop this project. We got to talking about the statistics shared by Sharon and I wasn’t prepared for what he said.

Concern

“We have so many girls in our area who fall pregnant at a very, very young age. So many of them! We need people to come help us with ideas on how to help these children. The figures are alarming and this is a serious concern.”

Like government, we have forgotten about these communities that desperately need assistance. Yes, there is a need for political intervention in these issues, but it should and cannot be from government alone.

If you look at the figures, that 600 within this one specific age group were pregnant, it could also mean they were not educated on the importance of using protection or on HIV or AIDS.

This is not about Gege or Siphofaneni but what we are doing as Swazis in the fight against HIV.

Pointing an accusing finger or blaming government will not help as this government has failed.

The question for me is now that we have an idea of what is happening and what the figures are, what role do you intend to play?

His Majesty once declared that i-AIDS indzabayetfu sonkhe; is it still the case? And yes, now that I’m more the wiser there is urgent intervention needed in protecting the girl-child.