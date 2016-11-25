The world watched in shock as foreigners were physically abused and told to get out South Africa. This was during the xenophobic attacks on foreigners.

It was an ugly scene and interestingly, most locals expressed their dismay and further suggested that action should be taken against South Africa.

Some went as far as likening what the few South Africans, who were at the forefront of these attacks against Asians and non-South Africans, to acts of an uncivilised society. Yes, South Africa was vilified and at the time justifiably so one would argue.

In all this chastisement of South Africans, no one appreciated that those who were part of the attacks were just a select few and condemning the entire populace was just plain and simple ignorance. It is the same ignorance we are currently witnessing in the country as government, using its military in the police service, to frustrate and hopefully kick all Asians out of the country.

What is currently happening in the country where Asians have mostly been targeted could best be described as ‘disguised xenophobia’. For a number of years Asians have resided in the country, with some growing their businesses; reason being that they enjoyed the friendly environment.



Peaceful



After all, we have always boasted being a peaceful and loving nation so wouldn’t foreigners want to settle in such a beautiful country where the people are friendly and welcoming? Or has that changed over the years? If truth be told, the explanation given by police that it is within their right to stop and demand identification documents from all visitors to the country is nothing but a sorry excuse to say the least. We cannot disguise the truth, as government has disguised its attacks against Asians as following the law, because it is there for everyone to see.



All this was sparked by a few individuals who most probably have exorbitant outstanding debts to Asian businessmen. And the only way to avoid paying those is to have the businessmen kicked out of the country and what a perfect excuse they came up with. It is no secret that Asian businessmen are prepared to pay good money if they get what they want just as it is no hidden secret that some parliamentarians are in office because they enjoyed backing of Asian businessmen and their families.

And it is no secret that some of those aspiring MPs come the 2018 elections are soliciting assistance from where they can, and this includes Asian businessmen. From where I stand, this is an attempt to eliminate the competition by getting rid of the donors. All it takes is a visit to a few rural communities where there a few Asians run shops.

Ask around and you will get to know that even the local traditional authorities, now and again, do visit these shops and are seen leaving with bags of groceries without having paid for them. That is why in rural areas these businessmen are most welcome and protected. The same applies to legislators, yes, some of them, are financed by Asian businessmen.



As we approach the festive season, some of them will be approaching the same businessmen they want thrown of the country to ask for favours by assisting in funding lunches and what not in their communities. Such is the nature of our politics - stomach. If government is serious about getting down to the bottom of how all of a sudden there is huge influx of Asians in the country they should look no further than the very same Parliament that was eager for the probe into the Asian influx.



If they suspect foul play in the home affairs why not call a probe into the ministry and not disguise it by abusing Asians who have settled in the country and visitors as well? As Swazis, we respect the national prayer as it’s part of culture. We are always willing to share and invite other nations to come and experience the beauty of the people and the country. How do we expect them to do that if police continue harassing the very people who we expect to spend their hard earned money, thus help grow the economy, employ desperate Swazis? We should choose one of two devils as we cannot have both. It’s either we kick out all foreigners and close our doors to them or open our doors to them by creating a safe and welcoming environment.

What we do need is more vigilance at the country’s borders and strong and effective control measures in the ministry of home affairs. To label all Asians as fake businessmen is being different from the South Africans who were chastised and labelled uncivilised.

We need to be civilised in our approach and tread carefully. Go to Botswana, you are searched thoroughly at their border if you are a Swazi because of the few Swazis who have been caught trying to smuggle dagga into that country.

The search at the border is as far as it goes. Once in the country the police are always more than willing to and are very welcoming and cheerful. Doesn’t this sound familiar? Welcoming and cheerful!

Of course it is, it’s exactly what was said about the people of Swaziland, including the police not so long ago. Now it’s a different story altogether. Well it’s a different story altogether if you break the country’s laws – there is no Mr Minister. Whosoever is behind the terror and abuse against Asians should be incarcerated. That person is not doing the country any favours.



Go ahead, kick out all those Asians and see if all the shops they claim are being illegally occupied by Asians would remain open. Just how many Swazis have the financial muscle to run these shops? If they did have then how did Asians get to run them in the first place? This is nothing but cheap politics and sadly it’s at the expense of people who saw an opportunity and grabbed it with both hands. Swaziland, a peace loving country! I think not. And a word to the politicians who owe Asian businessmen, go pay your debts.



