THE SILENT THREAT; PARASTATALS

Last year China push ahead with partial privatisation of state-owned enterprises in key industries offering hope to advocates of aggressive market

reforms aimed at overhauling the bloated state sector. Chinese state-owned enterprises, like in most countries, dominate sectors from telecommunications to energy but produce returns far lower than their private peers.



At the time, economists projected that reform of the country’s 150 000 state groups, which control US$17 trillion in assets and employ more than 35 million people, was key to revitalising an economy in line for its slowest full-year growth in a quarter of a century.



Like in many countries, state-owned enterprises reform proved to be a tough nut to crack. Last week, South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, when delivering medium-term budget policy statement, stated that the government’s embattled state-owned entities are one of the chief obstacles to its aims of stabilising national debt and government finances.

It was the first for Gordhan to include a ‘fiscal risk statement’ to the government’s budgeting plans. The statement highlights almost R500 billion government guarantees issued to parastatals and state-owned entities.



Former SA Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela when giving her Inaugural Good Governance Public Lecture on Tuesday at the University of Pretoria, raised concern about state-owned enterprises, which she said should contribute to the fiscus instead of being a drain. Madonsela made an example of Asian countries, which she said contribute towards the economy of those countries.



According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), even if these state-owned entities’ economic significance varies greatly from country to country, they still represent a major, if not dominant, part of the economy in some countries (around 30 per cent of GDP in China and 38 per cent in Vietnam).



SOEs remain significant in many other large and/or key Asian economies. In India and Thailand they roughly contribute 25 per cent of the GDP, in Malaysia and Singapore close to 15 per cent. SOEs might also represent a not insignificant part of total employment (15 per cent in China, five per cent in Malaysia), or of fiscal revenues (25-30 per cent in Vietnam). The OECD further states that a considerable and increasing number of SOEs are listed on the national stock exchanges in Asian countries.



They represent a significant part of the total stock market capitalisation (from around 20 per cent in Singapore, one fourth in India and Thailand, around one third in Indonesia and Pakistan, to around 50 per cent in Malaysia and close to 60 per cent in China). In any event it is in the interest of every country to ensure that state-owned assets are well managed; good SOE corporate governance is a key part of that.

Now that is where our government is losing the plot. With 50 state-owned enterprises, according to the Public Enterprise Unit, December 2015 Quarterly Report, government is not getting any return from any of these.



And the management of some of these, especially when it comes to finances, raise a serious concern and the question why is government still funding and running these institutions yet they are a financial burden.



The parlous financial state of many state-owned enterprises, exacerbated by poor governance, has resulted in institutions that desperately need government support experiencing shortfalls, such as the health and education sectors, not to mention agriculture. Instead government insists on providing funding to institutions, which will be nothing but a financial burden.



The South African government has spent over R5 billion as bailout to South Africa Airways, yet our government invests in reviving the Royal Swazi National Airways Corporation and purchasing a Boeing 707. This is just one. There is the National Youth Council, which has been dogged by financial controversy for as long as one could remember and still government continues to fund it.

And still under the same ministry there is the Youth Enterprise Revolving Fund (SYERF). Also there is the Swaziland Tourism Development Company, which I don’t think anybody knows what it does exactly. For all we know, it is used to keep funds, which only a few individuals can tap into for whatever reason. How much is in the account, nobody knows. The last we heard of this institution was before former Minister Macford Sibandze left office. And under the same ministry there is the Swaziland Tourism Authority.

Also there is the National Industrial Development Corporation of Swaziland (NIDCS), the Small Enterprise Development Company (SEDCO) and the Swaziland Investment Promotion Authority (SIPA). The NIDCS’ mandate is in line with government’s aspirations, which targets to create and establish gainful jobs, develop local industries to be effective global players, and contribute towards sustainable economic growth.

This is more or less in with SEDCO and SIPA’s mandate. Instead of having three entities, why not save cost by merging these into one department? Some of these institutions should be privatised and pay dividends to government just like the Swaziland Electricity Company. If SwaziBank has been making profits, why does it still need government to bankroll it?

The National Housing Board makes thousands from rentals funds, which I doubt are remitted to the government purse, so why keep it as a government entity? It should be privatised immediately. Privatising Swaziland Posts and Telecommunications Corporation (SPTC) is definitely the right decision but there should be more commitment in seeing this through as a matter of urgency.

One cannot ignore the fact that as long as SPTC remains government’s responsibility, the funds the company will generate from the sale of its shares in MTN may end up in government’s purse, considering how desperate it is for funds these days.

Whatever billions SPTC makes from the sale of the shares, these funds should be allocated towards the unbundling process, paying of staff what is due to them and the remainder used as capital for the mobile company it is setting up. Government shouldn’t have a say on how these funds are dispensed, let alone even see a dime.

Already it is worrisome that despite the financial challenges SPTC is currently facing, government issued an instruction for SPTC not to dare touch E120 million it had received from MTN.

Why are these funds being kept? Do we even know if these funds are still in the coffers or government found a way of tapping into them? If government is serious about cutting costs, it should review all state-owned entities and parastatals with the view of getting rid those that are a drain and privatising some.

There is no reason why the Pigg’s Peak Hotel and Casino continues to be funded by government when it should be generating its own income and running itself. Sell it. The funds saved from privatising or outsourcing some of these entities could be redirected to the health sector and education.

These are ideas government could adopt from South Africa and the Asian countries, which have successfully ensured that state-owned enterprises contribute towards the economy.

The Finance Minister Martin Dlamini, should listen to Gordhan and Madonsela. He could pick up a point or two.