TODAY we live in a society of cunning, greed, competition, mistrust and taking advantage of the weak and unsuspecting. It is a world of tit-for-tat, an eye for an eye which is making the whole world blind of the divinity in another human being.

This has replaced, made seem to be a thing of the past, true respect and magnanimity, caring and viewing others with an eternal perspective.

This depth of perception of another human being is found in the words of Stephen R. Covey, in his master piece, The 8th Habit. He says reverencing mankind is the absence of selfishness and the presence of humility. It’s the willingness to subordinate oneself to another person, to a principle or to a higher cause. It’s realising that life is not just about me and mine; and in the words of the philosopher Martin Buber in his book ‘I and thou,’ it is the real ‘I and Thou,’ which is a feeling of profound reverence for the worth and potential of every person.



In Buber’s philosophy we learn of the triad, the ‘I’ (me), the ‘IT’ (another human being) and the ‘THOU’ (our creator - God). In this attitude the “I” must reverence the ‘IT’ which automatically translate to reverencing ‘THOU’ or God, you see! This is the sense of feeling that man is a brother or sister not a rivalry – a creation of a ‘we’ culture instead of a ‘me’ culture.

If we treat people with that kind of respect, regardless of what they believe in or do, they will most likely respond with the same attitude and be motivated since such touches the latent powers within them.



Sir Richard Branson founder of The Virgin Group said, “I treat people as human beings….if they know you care, it brings out the best in them.”

German philosopher, Goethe, posits: “Treat a man as he is and he will remain the way he is. Treat a man as he can and should be and he will become as he can and should be.” This is accounting for the intrinsic worth of individuals – the importance and worth of each human being as a part of the human family.





