GAMBLING WITH THE FUTURE



As a woman, I’m inclined to look up to others of the fairer sex and emulate the good they have done. Much against popular belief, I strongly support the notion that women can do anything to ensure that one of their own succeeds.



Due to our soft hearted nature, we are quick to commend and compliment where necessary. That much said, I have always envied the female politicians of this world, especially here in Swaziland.



I want to believe that they risk a lot to ensure that sound policies are put in place and implemented. By sound policies, I mean those that will be beneficial to the country. After all, politicians, in particular Cabinet ministers are there to serve the government.



This basically means their interests are more aligned towards ensuring that government systems work smoothly. Well, I believe it’s easier said than done. There are many cracks that some of our Cabinet ministers have deliberately thrown a blind eye to. One case in point is that of the water crisis affecting the capital city.



It was reported some weeks ago, when a group of Mbabane residents visited the Managing Director of the Swaziland Water Services Corporation (SWSC) and demanded that he ensures provision of water.



Impossible



They made suggestions to him on how he could facilitate the drawing of water from Mozambique, which was, however explained to be a costly exercise that was near impossible for Swazis.



The residents also put it to the MD that it was in the prerogative of the institution to ensure a continuous supply of water as enshrined in their statute. It was then brought to the attention of the residents that SWSC was a body established by government to abstract, treat and supply water. SWSC said it was not their duty to build dams but could only advise government on the impending issue.



Apparently, SWSC has been advising government, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Energy in particular, since 1999 about the looming water crisis. There has been correspondence with no immediate response. It is government’s prerogative to construct dams. No one is allowed to abstract water in any dam without government’s approval.



In fact, even SWSC has to pay an abstraction fee prior to drawing water from any of the dams after making an application to do so.

I am not in any way defending SWSC on the water crisis situation but want to apportion some blame to the Ministry of Natural Resources.

It’s been 17 years since the government was informed about the diminishing water levels and called upon to build more dams. Yes, with the drought situation, these dams would have possibly dried up by now but there is a high possibility that one or two more would still have some of the natural resource to keep us going while we wait for the next rains.



It’s a pity that the ministry is headed by an eloquent woman in Minister Jabulile Mashwama, who has the qualities to be a forward thinker, only to act when we are already in a mess. Now, we have another equally capable and strong willed woman in Winnie Magagula, the Minister of Labour and Social Security.



If she has the heart to deal with unions, she may even kill a lion with her bare hands (not literally, of course). I was disappointed though with her submissions about two weeks regarding the almost ended saga of the University of Swaziland students’ allowances.



Positive



Even if the minister wanted to bring positive change to the students and the university as a whole, she has already taken a stand in the matter of not making it work. Just a brief background on the matter.

Students allowances were slashed from E26 000 to E9 900 per academic year. There was obviously an outcry from the students. The matter was debated two weeks ago in Parliament where legislators recommended that the students should be given E26 000. It’s the response from the minister that somehow got me hot under the collar.



She boldly told the legislators that the restoration of students’ allowances to the previous levels would have serious implications for government. She was quoted having said, ‘‘Forget it’’ after one MP used the famous ‘Pay back the money’ slogan synonymous with the Economic Freedom Fighters in South Africa.



The main implication, as stated by the minister was that government would have to lessen the number of students eligible for scholarship grant.

She mentioned that in the last few years the numbers for admission had doubled. Previously, according to the minister, government sponsored 500 students per academic year but now there were about 1 200.



She said if the student’s allowances were restored, then it would mean admitting only 200. She pleaded with the MPs to understand and that she would not promise anything as she did not have a supplementary budget.

Put aside the issue of allowances, how can the minister gamble with future leaders? How can the minister not give hope to an already hopeless nation? The MPs reckon that if government was able to give a back pay to civil servants, why not the students. I am with them on this one. The minister cannot hold the country at ransom and beg for understanding on such an important issue.



Challenges



The challenges and frustrations faced by the highest learning institution in the country are well documented, to the point that some employees’ statutory funds were not remitted to the concerned institution due to underfunding.



Minister Winnie should start smelling the coffee and do what is right. Many Swazi parents cannot afford tertiary fees, that’s a known fact.

Also, what will become of the university if only 200 students are enrolled? Make a plan minister, honestly. Your ministry introduced the programme of collecting ‘owed’ fees by former students, strengthen that.



Come up with innovative ways to ensure that those who benefitted and are now working give back to other needy students. It’s not rocket science, it just needs a bit of brainstorming with your team and innovation.