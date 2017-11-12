CURTAIN ABOUT TO FALL ON YEAR 2017

Sir,



The curtain is about to fall on the year 2017; what a tumultuous year it has been!

The country has, in 2017, compared to preceding years, experienced an unprecedented upsurge in societal upheavals, poor service delivery and decision-making at governmental level, escalating levels of student unrest especially in tertiary institutions, and a menacing, sinister, frightening and pervasive air of anger, intolerance, loss of morals, lack of love and a host of other negative, demon - inspired human traits.



Most appalling of all has been the spine-chilling and blood curdling incidents of domestic violence, cold-blooded and gruesome crimes of passion reported on an almost daily basis now in our media.



Society has become worse than primates in behaviour. We have become dangerous, predatory monsters. At the slightest provocation, people react with emotional anger. Violent reaction has become a way of expressing our feelings to situations we do not agree with. Dialogue is now more-often-than-not, an aversion and has been replaced by intolerance, leading to aggressive behaviour.



With year-end only a few weeks away, that dreaded, last month of the year - December - is upon us.

Traditionally, December has, since time immemorial, been a month of joy, a time of camaraderie and joyous celebrations between families, friends, neighbours etc., and for some Christians - a time to commemorate the supposed ‘birth date’ of our Lord Jesus Christ - a date and command not found in the pages of the Bible.



In short; it is a man-made holiday with pagan origins. As much as the festive season is and should be a time of festivities (as the name implies), sadly, it has become a time of fear of the unknown, a time of violence, a period marked with spine-chilling incidents of murders, rape, muggings, robberies - in short; a time of sorrow, desolation and despair for many families.



While some families will be enjoying themselves exchanging gifts, others will inevitability be exchanging condolences, mourning the loss of their loved ones, many who would have met their demise through violent means.



Please don’t get me wrong. I am not wishing for a violent festive season but instead praying for a peaceful, joyous and violence-free period. Sadly, history has always found a way of repeating itself. Every festive season has had its fair share of tragedies and it is getting worse. Will this one be any different? Your guess is as good as mine. But I warn you, brace yourself for a not-so blissful period. Analysing the incidents of violence in the country recently, I am definite we are headed for a gruesome festive season - unless we behave ourselves and most importantly - COME CLOSER TO GOD.



No amount of policing can stem the tide of violence if we cannot put God first in our lives and sincerely pray for His divine protection. December is hunting time for Satan and his demons. They thrive on the spilling and feeding on blood. We need to take individual steps to protect ourselves, friends and family. Beware of strangers who lurk aimlessly around your premises. Do not send young children to shops after dusk. Women, please travel in groups to places of entertainment. There is safety in numbers.

Drink responsibly.

Enjoy yourselves with maturity.

It is said ‘Do not drink and drive’ but it also applies to pedestrians - don’t drink and jay-walk. For those who imbibe intoxicating beverages, please control your tempers.



It doesn’t need one to be a rocket scientist to discern that most drunken brawls involve or start with arguments over women. Women, do not cheat your way to the grave. Go to places of entertainment with your partner. Men, put a leash on your roving and straying eye.

Why has such a time of joy been turned into a period so drenched with tales of violent crimes in our society?

At the centre of all the violence, whichever way one may look at it, lays the abuse of habit-forming drugs like alcohol and dagga and these play a major role in society’s deranged behaviour.



Causality wards in many hospitals around the country will be filled to the brim with domestic violence, road accidents, muggings and drunken assault victims. I remember when I was mugged on New Year’s Day and taken to hospital - the emergency ward resembled a battlefield - stabbing, assault, domestic violence etc., victims....it was just too horrible!



I felt so drenched with feelings that humans can go to such inhumane lengths to inflict so horrible and brutal injuries on other humans.

At the same time, I find solace in Christ’s comforting words that ‘when you see all these things happening, know ye that it is near...just at the door’’



To our law-enforcement agencies, please do your best to protect society from the agents of darkness who use this period to wreak havoc on people’s lives. To our society; please BEH.AVE, these are evil and dangerous times.



Be safe!

Alex Lucky Nxumalo