ANC GOVT MUST BRING BACK LAND TO SD

Sir,



All ANC Members, or MK Operatives, who lived in Swaziland during the African National Congress struggle against the apartheid regime, including; Comrade Jacob Zuma, Thabo Mbeki, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and many others are loved very much by Swazis. This is why we refer to them as brothers and sisters, or Swazis.



As such, we are always ready to fight in their defence, when attacked. They are part of us.

During dark days of ANC struggle against apartheid regime, the Government of Swaziland allowed them to use Swaziland soil to advance ANC objectives, or MK military operations against apartheid regime.

Government’s interest in the ANC was to enable the party to remove the apartheid regime, so that Swaziland could get back her land stolen by Boers.



The land includes Gauteng Province, Limpopo Province, Mpumalanga Province, Northern Kwazulu Natal Province including Newcastle, Indian Ocean, Paul-Petersburg, Edumbe, Ngwavuma etc.

Government was advancing ANC founding policies to get back Land from whites to black people.

These policies were an essential tool or basic policies in the formation of ANC in 1912.



ANC was formed by African traditional leaders, especially from Kwazulu Natal, for Swaziland to get back stolen land from whites.

In 1954, ANC formulated policies to fight against apartheid polices, as apartheid policies were introduced in 1954.

Therefore, the ANC Government must implement its land policies, to achieve its main founding objectives.



This is the reason many Swazis joined ANC. They fought very hard and suffered while others died in the ANC struggle against apartheid, as they wanted back land from whites to Swaziland Government, or black people of Swaziland.

We, therefore, urge ANC to implement its land policies in order for the Swaziland Government to get what is due to it.



We remain resolute in our position to advance the wishes, interests, and aspirations of our forefathers, to own that land as Swazis.

For it is overdue, the South African Government must bring back Limpompo Province, Gauteng Province, Mpumalanga Province,and Northern Kwazulu-Natal Province to Swaziland Government.



In 1890 many Concessions were given to white settlers through the Partitions Act of 1890.

In 1907, many concessions were given to white settlers through the Royal Proclamations Act of 1907.

Concessions were for Mining and grazing. Further, concessions were valid for 40 years, 50 years and 99 years.

In the London Convention of 1894, Boers guaranteed Independence of Swaziland Government of 1881, Article 21, in respect of the Land.



In this period, White Settlers were required to pay £ 25 000 to Swaziland Government for using Land of Swaziland.

The 1889-1899 Anglo Boer War, during which Boers intended to take land from Swaziland and cancel any agreement or concessions between the Republic of South Africa and Swaziland Government forcefully; they were not successful. Boers were defeated by British Government assisted by the Swaziland Government.

In 1903, Queen Regent Labotsibeni transferred the Foreign Affairs administration of the Swaziland Government to the British Government for State Protection.



Thereafter, Swaziland became British Protectorate until 1968 in which Swaziland got Independence from British.

The 1968 Independence Constitution Section 1, provides that land belonging to Swaziland, including all land under protectorate state (Land in South Africa) must be returned.



The same Section was transferred to Constitution of Kingdom of Swaziland Act No.1 of 2005.

The Native Proclamation Act of 1944 granted the King of Swaziland Lowers over all the land of Swaziland including, land occupied by White Europeans in South Africa.



However, Boers in 1963 inserted boundaries between Swaziland and land Concessions to prevent the foot and mouth disease.

History of how Swaziland acquired land in South Africa:



Our forefathers include King Ngwane III who in 1740 established, or owned land covering whole Mpumalanga Province.

In 1815-39 King Somhlolo or Sobhuza I conquered Land in Northern KwaZulu Natal, Piet Retief; he also built his Royal Residence called Embadzeni Royal Residence at Edumbe.



In 1840-1868 King Mswati II conquered land covering whole Gauteng Province, Limpopo Province, KwaZulu Natal, and Mozambique.



We are closely monitoring conduct of ANC regarding land of Swaziland Government in the possession of South African Government.





Thanking you in advance for your anticipated co-operation in this regard.



Yours faithfully

Sibusiso B. Dlamini

Secretaryi general

African United Democratic Party (AUDP)

BOX 2999

MANZINI

SWAZILAND





