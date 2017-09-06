WHERE IS GOD WHEN IT HURTS?



Sir,



You might have wondered whether the current wave of misery or even a long-time struggle will ever be transformed into a joyful light of daybreak. Sometimes you can even reach the point where you are tempted to say ‘there is no God, if it is not so then why do I have to suffer this much’.

The surprising truth is that there are situations that God deliberately and thoughtfully bring into your faithful life.

“It is good for a man to bear the yoke while he is still young,” Lam 3vs27. Now having accomplished the above verse, let’s consider the story of the prodigal son (Luke 14vs11).



Hopefully our title question will be answered.

Luke 14vs17 states that the lost son came to his senses. This piece of writing can spiritually mean two things. Firstly, God in his sovereignty allows some people to lose their senses whether a believer or not. Secondly, He can reverse the impact. Having read the previous section we can see that this son was able to bear sharing food with the pigs, the son was patient in his lost senses.

Another interesting thing in this story is that the son had money or property he owned. So squandering the money served as a fore coming lesson to the son, that things of this earth perish but heavenly things don’t. Beyond the current situation you are in lies a lesson. So be alert of it and learn.

The main point here is that when things don’t go well with you, we might consider you as having lost your senses; so be patient and allow God who brought you in this situation to reverse it. Situations might be there to teach you patience, perseverance, obedience or to leave you with a lifetime lesson.

As a believer you should know your heavenly status, know the time you are in. Are you in a test or what? The Bible says ‘when he came to his senses’, this suggests that God allowed the son to come back to his senses and delightfully the son (knowing his status) decided to come back to his senses. He might have not come to his senses and continued eating with pigs. The same applies to humanity, once God puts you in a difficult scenario, He will definitely allow you to come out of it but then God is a God of choice, he allows us to choose. You can choose to hear his voice when He says now you are free or not. Subsequently you have to react as the same verse says the son then said to himself; “I will set out and go back to my father.” The point is, once you come back to your senses react.



When it hurts it means that God is at work and you have to align yourself to Him so you can realise when he is done and be free from the pain. Victory belongs to Jesus so if you have Jesus, you are compelled to be victorious. Bear the current trial you are in and overcome. Dr Martin Luther King once said; “We will overcome,” and further said; “In spite of the uncertainties and difficulties of our time, I still have a dream.” Don’t lose hope, bear the ragged cross and follow Jesus. God bless you according to his transcendent riches.



Mlondi Happy



