BRAVO GCINIWE FAKUDZE

Sir,



‘Gciniwe quits as Matsapha CEO’ was it not a surprising headline this past Saturday? I am sure it was for many.

As we are about to end women’s month, allow me to recognize and appreciate what this young and phenomenal woman has done for our country as it is not mine to question her resignation. Be it social, educational, or business-wise there is a story to tell about Gciniwe Fakudze.



Through her down to earth character, she has influenced many, particularly the youth, about the importance of humble beginnings.

From her, I am sure many have learnt that no matter how big or small the office you occupy is, you must be a people’s person. Unlike the many in top positions who tend to forget where they originate from, she was always willing to listen to anyone who she came across in her line of duty.



Her rich academic profile is an inspiration to both young and old. Gciniwe’s qualifications have certainly proved that indeed education is the key to many closed doors. Who would have thought that a big town like Matsapha could be led by a young lady of her age?

I guess no one. But through her God-given intelligence and guidance she has successfully managed to lead this town during her time of office.



Gciniwe’s leadership and administration skills are evidence that development is possible with women in the lead. During her tenure I am sure most of us will attest to the fact that Matsapha was and is still on the rise in terms of infrastructure development and service delivery. This area is now kept clean particularly along roadsides.



She and her team have managed to install traffic lights which assist in controlling traffic mostly during peak hours.

They also managed to install enough street lights which in turn help in the reduction of crime in this densely populated area.



Above all Gciniwe’s leadership and administration skills have seen no corruption and fraud scandals recorded during her tenure as the Matsapha Town Board CEO.



This does not only accredit her good reputation but a lesson that many aspiring women leaders should take for the betterment and development of our local towns as we head to 2022.

With so much said, big ups to Miss Fakudze for being exemplary. Best wishes to her as she explores her dreams.



Kwanele Mabuza

Sithomo, Malkerns.