SCCOM SITTING ON MTN’S REQUEST TO CUT ROAMING FEES



Sir,



May I take this opportunity to vent my anger on the slow speed by the country’s telecommunications commission (SCCOM) in approving MTN’s application to have its roaming charges reduced? Exceeding the normal stipulated SLAs will make the regulator lose the authority it ought to have over the mobile operators.

The response given by SCCOM General Manager Strategy and Economic Regulation Lindiwe Dlamini leaves a lot to be desired.

The Swazis are eagerly waiting for the benefits of the competition and we expect:



*Tariffs to drop

*Network quality to improve

* Internet penetration to grow

* Introduction of innovative products such as mobile money, home security and more to soar.



SCCOM needs to display a high level of integrity and independence. Most mobile industry regulators commit the following scandals:



*Sharing confidential information

* Taking bribes

* Delay approving tariffs

* Refuse approval of strategies



We hope SCCOM does not fall prey to the aforementioned sins. The CEO, Mvila Dlamini, must take charge and win the trust of all stakeholders involved. I went to South Africa hoping to enjoy the reduced roaming rates.



Sfiso Mashinini



NOTE: In an effort to afford them the right to reply this letter was emailed to SCCOM General Manager Strategy and Economic Regulation Lindiwe Dlamini but unfortunately there has been no response.



Ed