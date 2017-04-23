PLOT TO OVERTHROW THE KING



Sir,



I write this article knowing very well the consequences of my belief.

I have said I don’t know how many times in my articles that our beloved King is under siege from faceless cabals who surround him and pretend that they love him and yet they have selfish agendas.



I refer to the bogus government which pretended to be the reps from the country and by extension the King. I wonder where they got the guts to pose as Cabinet? Be it a senior prince or funior prince who led them is not an issue for now. It is well known that the name of the King has been brought into disrepute many times even on issues he is not aware of. You ask yourself if this bogus Cabinet had the guts to pose as such, are they not equally capable of going to the United Nations to tell them that the King of Swaziland has resigned from his kingship.



The answer is clear to all “yes they are equally capable of doing that” how safe is our lovely King from these people who surround Him? Of paramount importance is the fact that these people won’t even face the wrath of the law.

PM said heads will roll and I can only tell everyone that “NOTHING WILL BE DONE”Phela this is not a new issue at all, why was there nothing done immediately it surfaced? For how many times will the King have to tolerate such? People taking advantage of his good heart.



Well it is known that here in Swaziland if you mess up with misappropriation of State funds and unjust enrichment its not an issue.

I beg that our ever slow justice system must expedite this case and I really want to visit these culprits in Matsapha Maximum Prison. It is authentic that crime is punishable by promotion in our country.



Needless to say the person who recommends people to the appointing authorities is a political delinquent himself. The King is fed lies and more lies for that matter. Why is our King made a laughing stock? We love our King but those next to Him really are sawing the seat He is sitting on. Why is that? These overnight millionaires are no more a surprise to us.



True the crocks have come home to roost. People no longer have a conscious and do not care what harm their action bring to the King and country. We the few honest are always bad mouthed and mud smeared. As we all know that nothing will be done to these people, is this the way people must make money by false pretences?

I can only pray that ThandaMngwengwe does something as a matter of urgency. I know there is no sense of urgency in Swaziland but this is a very sensitive and hot issue.



As a royalist and loyalist myself,I will always pledge my 100 per cent support for the system but will never condone corruption and a smear campaign against my King and country by such people. They must just rot in jail.



We don’t need such people, we are all trying hard with the little we earn to make ends meet not this short cuts. I wonder how one can enjoy millions in his account knowing very well that he defrauded someone,what is this world coming to? “Salubuya nkhosi Jesu utosilandza “ to all these culprits may I say that you don’t deserve to be Swazis, you can do well in Nigeria where people of your ilk are in abundance.



Live our country and King alone because we love them. May I also tell you to prepare to meet your God very soon because if you don’t repent now definitely you will spend eternity in hell. I rest my case.



By: KHOKHUMNCADVO DLAMINI