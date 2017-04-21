AN OPEN LETTER TO THE POLICE COMMISSIONER

Dear Sir,



I, with a bleeding heart wish to voice out my concern about the reactive policing witnessed in Matsapha and late responsiveness to crimes reported at the town’s police station.

Mr Commissioner, we as residents of the town and surrounding areas are aware of your tireless efforts to eradicate the crime rate which seem to be escalating daily. When we make enquiries from your police officers about these delays in attending to us on time, all we normally get from them is the excuse of transport shortage.



Truly speaking Mtfombeni, Matsapha needs to be serviced by at least two zonal cars and not one particularly when you take into consideration that the town is one of the leading ones when it comes to the crime rate in the country.

It is really pathetic, disgusting to be awakened by your officers in the middle of the night for cases that we reported during the day.

The other day I called 999, the police emergency line, and reported about a young defenseless man who was being attacked by a mob at New Village.



The officers from Matsapha arrived after 11pm yet the matter had been reported during the day.

So my concern is how are we going to see a crime free society if these late responses are the order of the day?



I plead with you Mr Commissioner for a provision of adequate resources in Matsapha to minimise this growing trend of complaints we have.

I hope Mtfombeni that you will act swiftly in addressing the shortage of transport in Matsapha.



Concerned citizen

Logoba



