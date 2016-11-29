BE HUMBLE, HELPFUL, RESPECTFUL TO OTHERS

Sir,



Anyone who has been to a fruit farm, surely must have noticed one thing.

The branches of the trees that are full of fruits are low such that they almost touch the ground. But what about the branches that do not have any fruit? They stand firm.



This reveals one important truth that, the more one bears the lower one bows. The more one is endowed, the more humble one becomes. Knowledge is an endowment, a gift, so are riches and power.



The more one knows, the more one realises that one knows nothing. The more a man is blessed with wealth, the more conscious he becomes that he has nothing. The greater the power one is invested with, the more it dawns on one one’s weakness and utter helplessness.



Anything that we see in the world which deserves praise has been bestowed upon us by God. He and He alone is therefore, the fountain of all knowledge, the source of all wealth and power!



The moment we realise that, we will not pride ourselves on any gifts that we possess – whether it is knowledge, wealth or power. We would then not mock or look down upon those who are not as gifted as we are but rather we would show humility by reaching out to those who need to be helped.



The Prophet of Islam, on whom be peace, is reported to have said; “It is God’s way that He puts down whatever raises itself in the world.”

God exhorts us in the Holy Quran in these words; “And turn not thy check away from men in pride nor walk arrogantly upon the earth. Surely God loves not the arrogant boaster.” (Q 31:19)

Let us pray: O our Lord, all are your servants, O our Lord, protect us and help us and show us mercy, amen!



Abbas Bin Suleman

Manzini

