POSITIVE DISCIPLINE MUST BE REDEFINED

We grew up at a time when corporal punishment was the order of the day in schools and we were beaten to the last atom of our strength. Teachers were notorious for battering pupils and the Education Ministry was silent on corporal punishment for several decades.

This form of punishment shaped and refocused the lives of the children to the effect that there were limited cases of violence and crime in schools because corporal punishment would be meted out on learners in due course. Parents neither had a say nor complaint about it. Why? Because they knew a child had to be brought up in a fairly decent manner. I don’t want to sound like an exponent of corporal punishment but I was only highlighting the positive aspects of this banned form of punishment.



I find it wise to compare the school life before and after the ban of corporal punishment. Our hearts throbbed with excitement when corporal punishment was phased out-perhaps replaced with the ‘controversial’ positive discipline which has seen a lot of pupils in schools perpetrating violence, committing sex scandals, murder attempts, the list is infinite, with the immense hope that the African child was now free from the slavery of this notorious form of punishment.

Since the introduction of positive discipline criminal activities have been reported to be on the rise in schools, partially due to the fact that a teacher is no longer entitled to mete out corporal punishment on a pupil. As a result, pupils have thrived on violence and criminal activities because their freedom is not tinkered with now, they do as they please. Be that as it may, pupils seem to have misunderstood the objective of positive discipline and have thus taken it lightly.

Positive discipline is a disciplinary measure and instrument of enforcing punishment on a learner in a rather amicable way without the use of corporal punishment, which induced physical pain on the learner’s body. It’s a disciplinary method commonly used by Europeans to enforce rigor in learners. However, an African child seems to and continues to struggle to master it, as he takes delight in manipulating it to serve his own ends. He thinks it has been introduced, essentially, to allow him infinite freedom to misbehave and act out of disrespect for his teachers.



The Ministry of Education has a colossal task to redefine the meaning of positive discipline in a broader perspective. Positive discipline did not fail the school authorities, it has failed the learner, and he has not complied with it but has misinterpreted its main objective. Let’s all call for the alleviation of violence, criminal activities in schools. There is nothing wrong with positive discipline, it’s been misconstrued due to the fact that learners have not been oriented fully to it through campaigns and workshops something which the ministry should have undertaken at its inception.



Smanga Shabangu