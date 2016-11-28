WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

Sir,



“Evil multiplies when good men don’t champion what is right!”

If a young lady leaves home to visit a man in his private room, what is she going to do there? When she has unprotected sex besides running the risk of contracting HIV she will most definitely fall pregnant, unless of course she is already on a contraceptive.

Any man who has a girl going to his room will no doubt wonder how many men’s rooms she frequents. Upon falling pregnant she should know that, unless she was raped and the rape was reported, the sex was consensual, which means both parties had agreed on having sex.



Since both parties had agreed they are equally liable for supporting the child. The misconception that I will fall pregnant and he will provide for all my needs is not reality. From the time she goes to deliver the young man is only liable for 50 per cent of the bill. Many permit themselves to be impregnated to escape from their parental homes.



Parents who force young men to marry their daughters because they know their daughters are already difficult young adults should stop it; those young men have a choice to decide whether or not they really want to marry that person. Threatening him also is inadmissible. Numerous men have been accused of fathering children and upon receiving the results of a DNA test they discover that indeed they are not the person who fathered that child. It is advisable that before any man decides to marry simply because he has discovered that his partner is pregnant, if the parties have nothing in common, despite him having been made to believe he has to marry a girl, he should at least wait for the birth of the child so that a paternity test can be carried out.



All those threats are just threats and should be taken as such. No one has a right to kill anyone for refusing to marry their daughter. Most mothers are so upset that the worst in them comes to the fore and upon seeing this behaviour men should always bear it in mind that the fruit never falls far from the tree! If the parents are so sure the child is his, then they should have no problem in waiting for confirmation of same through a DNA test.

The reason so many marriages do not work out is because numerous men feel obligated to marry once she is pregnant. Upon marrying many realise that the person they wed is not the same person they were ‘having sex’ with. In a country where women have children from different men, and this practice is not shunned, why should men be forced to marry once it is discovered that the girl is with child?



We cannot permit such practices to continue. Parents should bond with their children to such an extent that their children are sufficiently comfortable confiding in parents about their sexual escapades; any threats extended to them by the girl’s parents and their doubts about paternity. In terms of our Constitution we all have equal rights and we cannot therefore permit mothers of pregnant teenagers to force young men into marriage. Men, learn to stand your ground, stop permitting people to bully you into marriage and to supporting their daughters!



Inalda Jorge-Antonio