I ACHE WHEN I HEAR SUCH



Sir,



I am blessed and even more so because many think that because I am ‘white’ they can discuss intricate matters in my presence in our traditional language, for they believe I cannot understand siSwati. It is during times when I stand in a queue waiting to make a payment that information comes to me.



Pupils at Ngwane High School are forced to drink water from a borehole, which has exhausted all the sweet water and now has only salty water. This is to avoid paying the Swaziland Water Services Corporation for water. Parents are, however, made to pay for water which is added to the fees.



Forms IV and V pupils have to research various subjects, despite their parents paying for internet yet they are not permitted into the computer lab to undertake the research. I know that numerous schools now receive free internet sponsored by certain Americans.

I wonder if once my township school is on that grid, will parents still be charged for the internet and if pupils will still be deprived of doing research online in the computer lab.



The food which is included in the fees is daily the same beans and pap. Pupils are rarely given fresh vegetables in their diet, yet they have been taught about healthy living where one must consume vegetables daily. We should teach by example and thus the reason I say people who do not know teach, those who know practice.



When we held meetings at the high school I was shocked by the state of the toilets.

Broken toilets, leaking taps, water all over the toilet floor and broken sinks – the list is endless. Indeed the condition of those toilets forced one to urinate outside and run the risk of being charged for indecency.



And then of course there is the problem of OVCs who will not be permitted to write as they have been told that they will be blocked from writing because of not paying top-up fees.



All of the above information has been obtained from time to time while I was queuing to make a payment at the various revenue offices I frequent. When I hear these ‘stories’ I begin to understand why most of the youth in my country suffer from fear, complexes and other negative traits which prevent one from gaining self confidence and the desire to be different. When we limit others we prevent them from using ‘their God-given attributes’. I now understand why so many children think it is correct to demean and bully others. They get it from the best, their teachers! Most people copy what they see without question.



I ache when I hear such, but then I realise, we now have the blind leading the blind for many have eyes yet they do not see and many have ears but do not hear, why?



We all have to realise that those attitudes and behaviours did not work in the past, what makes head teachers think they will now work? Of course, we cannot teach what we do not have, caring, compassion, understanding, being non-judgemental and spreading love. Sad is it not? (Comments: My FB page; inaldathegreat@gmail.com ; www.inalda.co.sz)



Inalda Jorge-Antonio