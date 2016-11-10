BAN OF CIGARETTES IN PRISONS WELCOME

Sir,



His Majesty’s Correctional Service’s work to rehabilitate prisoners’ lives is a highly commendable effort. It has determinedly avowed to transform and get the best out of prisoners’ lives. Gone are the days when prisoners were reduced to despondent outlaws whose ends were nothing other than strictly serving their sentence.



Those times changed and the colonial mentality of prison life has been washed off our memories. The image of a bleak future which every prisoner seemed to shudder at has been eroded from the mind due to two reasons, namely that the King converted prisons into rehabilitation centres, with a persistent hope to transforming and restoring prisoners’ lives, and most importantly to train prisoners on certain courses and practicals after which they graduate with certain qualifications.



Today a prisoner is akin to a student who goes to college and comes back home with a qualification after a certain period of training. In our day and age the prison has become a college whose vision is to churn out the best graduates, fully equipped to give back to their various communities through displaying their skills which have been honed to the last point of perfection. The same applies to prisoners who now come back home after successfully serving their sentences with a qualification of some sort. Once again HMCS has done it: it has called a moratorium on cigarettes sale in its tuck shops located within the facilities, and to a more serious matter, banned visitors from carrying cigarettes for their relatives.



It has been noted with undivided attention that HMCS is keen on seeing the results of the newly-proposed policy being brought to fruition.

It is hoped that His Majesty’s Correctional Services’ campaign to ban the selling and smoking of cigarettes by the fellow inmates in prison cells, will effectively revamp the ‘other’ side of the prisoner’s life, being that of indulging in these cancer inducing substances. We have high hopes that by the time they are set free, their personalities will have been fully nurtured to the effect that they will stay away from drug substances.



Simanga S