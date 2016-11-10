THE CUPBOARD WAS BARE’

‘

Sir,



Did we not experience this very slackness a few years ago when the old Travel Document had to be replaced and nobody at the Home Affairs Ministry had the initiative to see there would be a logistical problem with so many replacements required?



Now with the ‘influx’ all needing new documents and so many ‘registered citizens’ having to replace IDs and documents, the very same problem has reared its ugly head once again and many are going to suffer the same needless upset, anxiety and stress of no documents for travelling until the new stock arrives for which nobody can give an accurate timeframe.



Does nobody oversee this whole operation? Surely someone was held responsible in 2010 and told to make sure it does not occur again but here we are again in 2016.



We are a nation seeking ‘First World’ accreditation yet this scenario plays out like ‘Old Mother Hubbard went to the cupboard’ and many folk are going to have their Xmas holidays ruined because of no forward planning, unbelievable.

It looks like my hopes of enjoying this year’s festivities outside the kingdom’s borders will have to be put on hold too, as I am one of those who had to pay for a ‘Government-Swazi by Registration Certificate’ which incurred a cost of E1 000 despite already being a citizen of Swaziland for +/- 10 years.



I already had an ID, travel document and international passport which were valid until 2020 but now I must obtain new ones? It would seem that government has taken the easiest route to checking citizens ‘not by birth’ which is to cancel their documents, issue new ones with new numbers and add to that a cost mentioned earlier.



Their records must have been in such a mess that they decided to uproot everyone and start from scratch, whether all was above board already or not….? The rigmarole of obtaining new documents is an entirely tedious one which I have been through before, will now have to go through again and actually cannot be sure when I will be able to - brilliant!



Now when I re-apply for an ‘international passport’ I will be asked details about where I am going, who I will see, where will I stay, where is my visa, where is my reference? I must also write a detailed request letter.

Any other First World country allows its citizens to apply for a passport without all this fuss but here it’s like trying to get paperwork to enter North Korea – absolutely ridiculous!



