JOB WELL DONE BY THE MEDIA



Sir,



The recent spat between the Christians and Muslims over the free halal meat which was being offered to the public was seen by many, especially the Muslims as an attack against Islam.



A certain minister of the Islamic liaison went as far as lambasting the media for their role in the whole debacle, claiming that they were responsible for creating tension.

In my opinion, the media played a very important role in this by giving both Christians and Muslims the platform to freely voice their grievances and to clarify to the public what their religions were about.



This is I what call religious freedom in action. A dialogue is the best way for people to solve their differences. Some people seem to think that they can achieve anything through violence and intimidation.



However, that they are perhaps too ignorant to understand is that violence only begets more violence.

The media has proven that in Swaziland Muslims were (and are) free to use it to announce their donations of Halal meat and further defend their religion and so are Christians.



Right? This is, after all a predominantly Christian country. Comparing Swaziland to Saudi Arabia, for example, would Christians be afforded the same privileges there? I doubt that very much.



In fact, just simply owning a Bible in other countries can land you in very serious trouble and I wonder if this is the religious freedom that the minister would like to see in Swaziland.

In countries where Christian churches are often burned down and Christians often face persecution, are they allowed to use the media to defend their religion?



Christians are commanded to love everybody including their enemies regardless of their colour, social standing or religious beliefs and this is contained in 1John 3: 10-15.

Christians are not supposed to go around burning mosques or temples, threatening those who choose to worship other gods.



The duty of Christians is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ and warn fellow Christians about the schemes of the greatest deceiver-Satan.

Well done to the media for treating this matter with carefulness and professionalism.



Swazi citizen

Mbabane