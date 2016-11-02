NO DISCRIMINATION IN ADJUSTMENT FEES

Sir,



It was recently reported that politicians were contemplating on passing a new law that will guarantee that MPs who lost elections received a lump sum of money as adjustment fee.



Well I do not really have a problem with that but I feel that there is a need to ensure that it accommodates all civil servants.

Here I am talking about those civil servants who retire at 60 years. The law should work in such a way that these retired people get at least E200 000 because they also need to adjust to life just like the politicians.



Those who retired a long time ago and passed away also need to be remembered by giving their families money that is equivalent to E100 000, and if this is not done then I will conclude that the adjustment fees are discriminatory.



Selective



This attitude of being selective and giving politicians better treatment than civil servants is not good at all, so the adjustment fees should be across a wide spectrum.

Ensuring that all are taken care of will help government in dealing with the tendency of civil servants lying about their ages because they do not want to retire.



An advantage of the adjustment fees is that it would make aspiring politicians work harder knowing that if they make it, they will benefit something when their terms come to an end.



There is also a disadvantage though, introducing the adjustment fees might lead to corruption, here the current legislators would not be productive enough as their aim will be to be dead wood so that they lost the next elections internally.



Aspiring Politician

Manzini