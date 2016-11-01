UNDERSTANDING DEMOCRACY

Sir,



Many Swazis talk of democracy and it makes me wonder if they do understand the whole concept. As an interested party, I would like the set the record straight for all people to understand.



This I am doing because it seems like Swazis are divided in that some say the country is democratic while others say that it is not the case.

I believe that most citizens of this beautiful country misunderstand the whole concept, hence everything and all decisions taken are democratic. They are actually deceiving themselves as they do not have the knowledge. Democracy is not imaginary! What is democracy? Firstly democracy is the government of the people, by the people and for the people, nothing more and nothing less! There is nothing else to add or subtract in this definition and if we do that then we will be confused forever.



I believe that the people need to be educated more on such things because when they do not understand, it affects the country in many ways. Actually the lack of knowledge will lead the country astray.

There are different international bodies which are known for advocating for democracy in countries all over the world, and the question that I ask myself all the time is who understands it better and who doesn’t.



The organisations that I am talking about include the United Nations, the European Union and the Commonwealth of Nation. But what about the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Most SADC countries are democratic while only a few are not, but again those who are democratic, it is still not convincing enough that the people have embraced change as expected.

That is why as SADC countries we need to ask ourselves as to how best we can determine if a country is really democratic plus what measures can be taken to improve on that aspect.



Democratic citizen







