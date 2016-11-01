CATTLE NO LONGER GOOD AS COLLATERAL

Sir,



In the past if one had many cattle or survived through livestock production, it was a sign that they were wealthy. It has always been our culture that a real man is judged by how many cattle he has.



Today the belief no longer works and it is actually becoming irrelevant due to many reasons. Nowadays if you want to use livestock as collateral to get loans from banks, they no longer accept that as quickly as they used to in the past and I wonder why.

My thinking is that most banks are justified in refusing due to the fact that they are also worried about the lifespan of the cattle, which is compromising because they can die anytime yet the loan has to be repaid within a period of 24 to 36 months or more.

This, therefore, means that those Swazis who have livestock today cannot be proud that they are rich. They are as good as poor and the consolation they can enjoy is that they can sell them to butcheries and make money.



However, farmers should not despair but continue to work hard because even if they do not get loans from banks, it is still a fact that livestock production is a major component of the agricultural economy of developing countries like Swaziland and goes well beyond direct food production.

The sales of any type of livestock and their products provide direct cash income to farmers.



Cattle and livestock in general will forever be the perfect bank for many farmers and will always have a critical role in the agricultural intensification process through provision of draught power and manure for fertiliser and fuel. They are also closely linked to the social and cultural lives of millions of resource-poor farmers for whom animal ownership ensures varying degrees of sustainable farming and economic stability.



Sibeko

Luyengo