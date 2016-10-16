RAMODIBEDI DID A GREAT JOB



Sir,



I sometimes miss the days when Michael Ramodibedi was around. The Ministry of Justice now lacks leadership. I personally have to confess that I cannot bring myself to accept the situation that foreigners come wielding copies of degrees that cannot be verified and take jobs, while Swazis are left sucking their thumbs.



However, I feel that makhulu baas, as Ramodibedi was known, was doing a commendable job in terms of administering justice in the country.

During his days, cases were tried on time and justice meted on the offenders but now it is the opposite. I now understand explicitly the fact that there are people who are doing time in jail as I write this article, yet they are innocent.

I also acknowledge that there are culprits who are roaming the country’s streets free because their cases have been swept under the carpet and in fact, they will not even see the light of day. I will not be mentioning names here because the culprits know themselves and know that they are untouchable.



What is holding the wheels of justice from turning?

We have high-profile cases in the country, which have taken ages to get to court but nothing is being done.

I was also touched by the story of the police officer who had his wife murdered by David Simelane but nothing has been done to the serial killer to date. Do we really have a minister for justice here?

Why is he not shaking up the judicial system? As I write, I cannot stop thinking about a case which happened in my home area, kaZondwako, where two young boys were gruesomely and cruelly sodomised by an old man. This matter was reported to the Bhunya Police Station and the boys were taken to hospital. Needless to say, our dysfunctional courts relaxed on the matter.



Until today, the culprit is roaming free and these poor children have to put up with the pressure of being mocked and occasionally having to run whenever they meet this perpetrator. That is our justice system, which is now headed by a Swazi.

I am asking myself one question: if this very sad ordeal had happened to children of a high-standing person in society, what would be the position as of now? The answer is obvious. Since this happened to an ordinary family, nothing will happen.

How I wish our National Commissioner for Police Isaac Magagula could be given an opportunity to be Minister of Justice.



This man, old as he is, is a hard worker and would stop at nothing to see justice done. I admire his courage and ability.

He is just a cut above the rest.

Needless to say, we have a very dysfunctional justice system.

No wonder people with controversial backgrounds are appointed into cabinet.



No wonder lawmakers with pending corruption cases are still enjoying swinging chairs in air-conditioned chambers.

Can someone come to our rescue and overhaul the justice system?



We are really sick of this system, which is taking the citizenry back to the dark ages.

Do we have to resort to mob justice to make someone, somewhere see that we do not have a justice system?

This is really bad, beKunene.



Khokhumncadvo Dlamini

KA-ZONDWAKO (EBUTSINI)