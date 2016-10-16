CHRISTIANS HAVE FAILED



Sir,



Kindly allow me space in your newspaper to rejoin the truth shared, undiluted, by the future column with Lutfo Dlamini last Sunday, on the case of what it takes to be a true believer and follower of Christ.



Dlamini reiterated the truth about feeding your neighbour and loving your neighbour as you love yourself.

It is clear that the so called Christians have have failed themselves.



The heaven ids not opened to those who call on the Lord Lord, Lord but those who keep and do the commandment of God.

The commandment is very simple, Love of God, love of your neighbour as yourself. Besides this, there is no law.



Jesus as a perfect model for manking wanting to be with God and go to heaven after death, declared that, I did not come to abolish the Law but to fulfil it. Jesus Christ in Himself is the Law.

Galatians 6:2 added that ‘Bear/carry/share one another’s burden, in this way you will fulfil the law of Christ.



The law of God, the law of Christ is the only way. Whoever has this law and keeps it, flow in it, lives in it is the one that has God. This is a Christian and a believer of the law, the bible.

As Dlamini emphasised, 1 John 3 verse 17 says: “But whoever has this world’s goods and sees his brother in need and shuts his heart from him, how does the love of God abide in him?



Verse 14 says, “And we know that we have passed from death to life because we love each other. Anyone who does not love remains in death. Brothers, to claim to have God is measured by nothing else than the Love of God.

If you claim to be a Christian, a believer but you cannot automatically daily share, carry and bear your neighbour’s burden, just go back to God and ask for help, because you are wasting your time and thinking that going to church and paying 1 per cent is the way to heaven. The story about the Good Samaritan is our guide.



How many people around you have you spent your last cent with couple of hours ago? The key is to love your neighbour as yourself. The various organisations that meet as churches need to have a foundation for proper church life.

The practice of the early church life is contrary to the denominations. The book of Acts exposed every aspect of a proper church life. Act 2.42-47 .. They devoted themselves to the apostles teaching and to fellowship and to breaking of bread and to prayers. Everyone was filled with awe at the many wonders and signs performed y the apostles. All the believers were together and had everything in common. They sold property and possessions to give to anyone who had need.

Everyday, they continued to meet together in the temple courts.



They broke bread and ate together with glad and sincere hearts. Praising God and enjoying the favour of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved.

1 John 4:8: Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is Love

I will end my contribution by revealing a secret about what it takes to be a Christian. 1 John 4:8 says God is love.



By transitivity argument, love is God. Any God’s image who desires to be with God must live and flow in Love. Love your neighbour practically.

As you walk on earth, as you come across people, as and when the people around you are in need, do not postpone your time and money but share with them and the God of peace shall be with you.

Where He is, there you shall be also.

May the Lord open our eyes to see the need to meet one another’s needs and fulfil the Law of Christ.



Nathi Dube

HLUTHI