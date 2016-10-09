LET’S ALL RETIRE AT 60

Sir,



I think members of Parliament and everybody else should stop talking about changing retirement age from 60 down to 55. Let us first learn how to stick to the current 60 years of retirement.



I mean, this issue has been raised in many media, including the recent Sibaya forum commissioned by His Majesty. What are we going to do when the youth riots over this?

Recently, Pat Muir, Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Training, revealed that they had decided to extend Mahlalela’s stay at Ngwane Teachers College, justifying it by some good work he (Mahlalela) had done in that institution.



Mahlalela was due for retirement September, 2016. Where is this going to? So, a mere principal of a college gets his contract extended by three years - for what really? Aren’t there other competent persons who can take over at Ngwane College? The ministry of education must be kidding me. Mahlalela may have done a good job, but who said there were no other candidates who can do equally well or even better?



We have had a lot of principals (in the high schools) who did well during their time e.g the well-known and celebrated Simon Mthunzi from KaBoyce, but when their time to retire came, they retired.

What good has Mahlalela done, if I may ask?



As I speak, some people are stealing logs from a government forest near Ngwane College and selling them to a certain businessman. They use the cash as their profit, which goes directly into their bank account.

One of the groundsmen is a living witness to this.



Just give him a call. Unfortunately, I do not have his number, or pay him a visit at the college.

What good has this man done when Early Childhood Development (ECD) students (year 1 through year 3) are still languishing at home, without attending lectures since August 2016 (beginning of the academic year)? Who is going to hire the ECD graduates who graduated recently; if in schools there is no trace of Grade Zero to date?



There’s a whole lot of circus with the newly-introduced music diploma, especially with the part-time programme.

The plight of these part-time music students (who have deposited their monies, already, to the college account) is similar to that of their ECD counterparts.

It is a basic administration principle that as an administrator, you involve your staff in all your visions as a leader.

The same PS should have retired long ago because he is also working on contract, having reached the age of 60. Now Mahlalela will be with us until 2019.

Wow, congratulations Mr Muir.

Mahlalela, for some time, did not report (as supervisor) an anomaly of one former lecturer from Ngwane Social Studies department, who continued to draw a salary from government, though he had long left the college.

The same can be said of one Malambe who drew more than E200 000 from public funds without setting foot at work. So, Mr PS, you call all this good? Wow!



Concerned citizen

NHLANGANO