AFRICANS ALWAYS THE LAST

Sir,



It would not make sense to walk miles in the wrong direction and that’s basically nowhere if you will wish to return back in search for the right route.



If success was measured, what instruments and benchmarks would be used?

What other human resources are needed to get people to a certain successful level or level of success?



The fact that we institutionalised life into different institutions as academia, religion, commerce, entertainment, ethics and civilisation means we will get nowhere especially when all institutions have their own directions and depth.



The journey of life would truly be a hoax if we do not know the true meaning of life but instead live life as it comes. What purpose does your soul serve?



Is it a long walk of life to take if we knew not the destinations and purposes of our souls? So, how far can we go in this journey of life if we still suffer and succumb to death spontaneously?



That is more like saying every second is a step away from your own final destination! Would revealing the many destinations help to shorten the journey of life?



I am at this moment imagining how life would defend itself and say, “Hey what have you been doing with me with all these years?”

Who must measure anything in this universe and for what quality or quantity survey will that be?



What I truly mean is, am I eligible to measure how long the journey of life should be, even if my own life is limited by an unknown measurement of the time I will have to live?

Would my analysis of the journey of life be satisfactory to him who has been travelling the journey even before my conception?



I cannot know the number of steps to the greatest destination but I would rather believe that mankind is anxious of the next level in life.

If God the creator would come forward to explain the journey of life, would he tell everyone what the true beginnings of life are and how long should the complete journey of life be?



Middle-aged people who have a good recollection of the past and also a vision for the future are simply doing so under the control of individual life spans other than the full span of life in whole.

We know what is worth living for but lack what to die for, of course not because we are not soldiers but just because life is plenty where wars are not found.

Please be reminded that the objective of this article is to show you why we take long to go to somewhere especially if planet earth moves to nowhere itself but due to the limited space may I dedicate the upcoming articles to exemplify realities that support any notion or definition of life by addressing issues that hinder us to feel moving if and only if movement is a requirement for the journey of life.



For instance, I would love to share my thoughts on how we, as African people, are collectively regarded as a race that will always be last in the journey or institution of civilisation.

I will show how we are walking a journey no further than the starting point.

This will be exclusive of those who already think they have gone too far or are still starting out.



My style of writing is the kind that is open for debate by always posing rhetorical questions, which you can answer by yourself.

This is the only way I can allow all people to be entitled to their own opinions and conclusions on any matter. Until next time, God bless you.



Elvis Kapupu

MANZINI