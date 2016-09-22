THE INTENTION BEHIND OUR CHOICES, DECISIONS



Sir,



What do you use to guide you in making choices and decisions throughout your day? If you are interested in living a richer, fuller life, there is a way you can give your choices a clear focus and direction.

There is a foundation upon which you can base all of your decisions which can make life better not only for you, but also for those around you. This foundation is to choose based on serving the greater good, or in other words, choosing what’s best for you and for all of us.



Imagine a world where everyone made choices based on what’s best. Imagine if every parent, spouse, friend, teacher, businessperson and politician truly did their best to choose what’s best for all involved in every decision they made, we would certainly live in a more caring, supportive world.



Now imagine if you based all of your choices every day on what’s best for all involved. You might have to make compromises at times, yet think of how much fuller and clearer your life could be. Think of how much better you might feel about yourself.



“But how do I know what is really best?” you might ask. The answer is simple. It doesn’t matter. What matters is not the choice you make, but rather the intention behind your choice. Many times you won’t know what’s best. You will not be clear which choice is best for all concerned. What matters is that whatever decision you make, you are clear in your intention of choosing based on what’s best for you and for all involved.



If it later turns out that you made what appears to have been a bad choice, there’s no need for guilt. By simply knowing that you did your best to choose with a sincere desire for what’s best, your conscience stays clear and open. This then allows you to easily learn from your mistakes and to live with a clear mind and heart.

Choosing what’s best does not mean you have to always sacrifice yourself for others.



D Mdluli